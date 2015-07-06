LONDON, July 6 The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.92 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) NEXT 160.00 0.92 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) WS ATKINS 25.50 CALEDONIA INVT 36.80 ENTERTAINMENT ONE 1.10 FOREIGN & COLONIAL 0.50 COMMERICAL PROPERTY TRUST MONKS INVT TRUST 3.45 MURRAY INTL TRUST 10.50 TALKTALK TELECOM 9.20 VEDANTA RESOURCES $40.00 USc WORKSPACE GROUP 8.15 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)