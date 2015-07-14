LONDON, July 14 The following FTSE 250 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. No FTSE 100 stocks are due to go ex-dividend on that day. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) HALMA 7.31 NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INC FUND 1.03 WH SMITH 12.10 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)