LONDON Jan 9 Britain's blue-chip share index
hit its highest point since May 2008 on Wednesday, resuming its
January rally after a two-day pause, led up by the banking
sector.
At 1505 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 58.38 points, or 1
percent, at 6,112.01, breaking through the 2011 high of
6,105.77. Lloyds Banking Group led banking sector
gainers after being upgraded by UBS.
A positive open on Wall Street had helped the FTSE extend
its early gains, while exporters also received a boost earlier
in the session after sterling fell to a one-month low against
the dollar.
(Reporting by the London Markets Team; editing by Simon Jessop)