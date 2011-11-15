* FTSE down 0.6 percent
* Italy, Spains yields rise, euro zone GDP concerns
* Burberry falls on economic concerns after update
* Cable & Wireless Worldwide slides on writedown, dividend
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 15 Britain's top share index
fell on Tuesday morning as Italian and Spanish government bond
yields rose, prompting investors to steer clear of equities
ahead of October inflation data.
London's blue-chip index was down 31.67 points, or
0.6 percent, to 5,487.37 by 0856 GMT in quiet trading, adding to
the previous session's 0.5 percent loss.
The main cause for concern was Italian and Spanish bond
yields, with Italy's 10-year bond edging closer to
7 percent, a level widely reported as being the point at which
refinancing the country's debt becomes unsustainable.
"I feel that any upside will be capped because we are seeing
yields creep up again for euro zone countries, and given the GDP
figures for France and Germany coming in in-line with
expectations, there seems to be little to get bullish about at
the moment," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.
While France and Germany posted solid third-quarter growth,
those at the sharp end of the debt crisis are not faring as well
and analysts expect bleaker times ahead across the currency
bloc.
The euro zone GDP flash estimate for July-September at 1000
GMT will come under scrutiny, with a reading below expectations
for 0.2 percent growth likely to intensify worries about the
bloc's dilemma -- austerity measures hurting growth.
In terms of domestic economic data, October inflation
numbers were scheduled for 0930 GMT.
In a note, UBS forecast a high risk of a technical recession
in Britain and Europe next year and lowered its 2012 earnings
per share growth estimate to 0 percent from 3 percent.
It set a 6,100 target for the FTSE 100 by end-2012, saying:
"Fortunately, the FTSE 100 is not the UK economy -- we estimate
54 percent of revenues are generated outside the UK and Europe."
UBS recommended investors be "overweight" in mining, food
retail, real estate, utilities, and aerospace & defence, and
"underweight" in telecoms, beverages, travel & leisure, and
technology.
LIFE'S NO LUXURY
Economic concerns prompted profit taking in Burberry
, the top FTSE 100 faller, down 6.7 percent. The luxury
goods group fell after a strong recent run, as concerns over the
global situation overshadowed robust results.
Seymour Pierce said: "While slightly better than our H1
forecast, given the global macro uncertainty currently, we are
maintaining our 2011/12 (pretax profit) forecast of 375 million
pounds (373 million pounds consensus)".
On the FTSE 250, troubled telecoms provider Cable &
Wireless Worldwide slipped 10 percent after halting its
dividend and announcing writedowns as it named a new chief
executive.
Miners and banks, a gauge of
investors sentiment over the outlook for the global economy,
weakened. Both sectors have lost more than a quarter of their
value in 2011 on concerns the global economy may fall into
recession in part a result of Europe's ongoing debt crisis.
Lonmin fell 1.6 percent as Goldman Sachs cut its
rating to "sell" from "neutral" and lowered its 2012 production
estimates, following the miner's results on Monday.
Imperial Tobacco lost 0.8 percent as Goldman
downgraded the firm to "sell" on valuation grounds, while peer
British American Tobacco gained 0.2 percent as the same
broker maintained its "buy" stance.
Smith & Nephew, perennially rumoured to be a bid
target, was the top FTSE 100 riser, up 1.8 percent, extending
Monday's gains after it was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins and Tricia Wright; Editing
by Dan Lalor))
