* FTSE up 0.2 percent
* Meggit, Intertek gain after updates
* Europe debt concerns see Italian, Spanish yields remain
high
* ICAP down as earnings fall
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 16 Britain's top share index
edged higher in choppy early trade on Wednesday, as investors
cheered updates from Intertek and Meggit, while worries over
Europe's debt crisis prevented the index from pushing higher.
London's blue chip index was up 12.90 points or 0.2
percent at 5,530.34 by 0858 GMT, having erased intraday losses
on Tuesday, after decent U.S. retail sales figures boosted
confidence that the world's biggest economy was in better shape
than had been thought.
Investors continued to reward companies taking steps to
increase their earnings in austere conditions.
Testing firm Intertek rose 3.1 percent as it
reported an 8 percent underlying revenue rise and said it
expected the diversity of its business to help it continue to
achieve single-digit growth.
Aircraft parts supplier Meggitt, which was
downgraded by Citigroup recently on valuation grounds and hosts
an investors seminar on Wednesday, bounced 2.1 percent as it
announced contract wins in Australia and the UK.
Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser (RB), which
warned of slowing growth late last month, gained 1.9 percent as
Citigroup issued a bullish note on the stock.
"RB remains one of our top picks across the European
consumer staples space," Citigroup said, adding it expected the
group to generate growth ahead of its global peer group.
Trading across the FTSE remained extremely choppy, with the
FTSE volatility index, a gauge of investor nervousness, up 8.8
percent in November.
EUROPE CONCERNS
Investors nerves continued to jangle as the political and
economic outlook in the euro zone remained uncertain.
Italian Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to
unveil Italy's new government, while in Athens, new prime
minister Lucas Papademos expects an easy win in a confidence
vote, but investors said they wanted more action on the economic
front from the new leaders.
"Although the new Italian leader stated yesterday that he is
confident that Italy can overcome the recent crisis, many
investors are still waiting to see real action on the ground
rather than rhetoric, and are therefore continuing to punish
Italy as a result," Zahid Mahmood, senior dealer at Capital
Spreads.
Italian 10-year bond yields remained near 7 percent, a level
of funding costs seen as unsustainable in the long run for the
debt-ridden country, while Spanish 10-year bond yields were up
at around 6.1 percent.
Highlighting the impact the debt crisis is having on
corporates, ICAP, down 5.6 percent, posted a dip in
first-half earnings and said its voice-broking business had been
hit by banks looking to cut costs in the wake of market turmoil
caused by the euro zone debt crisis.
Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group Reed Elsevier
shed 0.3 percent after its third-quarter update, which
Peel Hunt described as "worthy, if slightly
dull".
Small-cap video games retailer Game Group slumped
more than 30 percent after issuing a profit warning.
Ex-dividend factors also took a hefty 15.28 points off the
FTSE 100, mostly accounted for by market heavyweight Vodafone
which traded without the attractions of a special
dividend as well its half-year payout.
BSkyB, Marks & Spencer, J Sainsbury
and Vedanta Resources also traded ex-dividend.
On the macroeconomic front, British unemployment numbers
will be released at 0930 GMT, with the October claimant count
seen rising by 20,000, after a 17,500 increase in September.
September's ILO unemployment rate was seen increasing to 8.2
percent from 8.1 percent.
November's Bank of England inflation report will be
published at 1030 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)
