* FTSE down 0.9 percent
* UK employment, growth hit as Europe's debt crisis worsens
* Financials and miners fall in choppy trade
* ICAP, Reed hit after updates
By David Brett
LONDON, Nov 16 Britain's top share index
swung lower by midday on Wednesday in volatile trade, with the
market coming under pressure after sharp rise in UK unemployment
and a cut in growth forecasts by the Bank of England.
London's blue chip index erased early gains to fall
49.57 points, or 0.9 percent to 5,467.87 by 1145 GMT, and in
tandem with Wall Street futures which pointed to a sharply
weaker open in the United States.
Financials, a gauge of investors' view of the global
economic outlook, fell across the board. Fund management group
Schroders shed 4.8 percent, part state-owned Royal Bank
of Scotland slipped 1.0 percent, and insurer Standard
Life was down 1.3 percent.
Heavyweight miners were lower too as the outlook for demand
darkened, with Vedanta among the top fallers, down 2.6
percent.
"There has been a step back from trading by institutions and
we have seen a lack of market depth which in turn has led to
intraday volatility," said Martin Dobson, head of trading at
Westhouse Securities.
"Trading tends to be triggered by any news from Europe and
the bond market with the contagion worries jumping between the
perceived 'at risk' issuers."
Trading across the FTSE remained extremely choppy, with the
FTSE volatility index, a gauge of investor nervousness, up 14.9
percent in November.
Traders said economic data out of the UK added to the gloom
and uncertainty hanging over the markets and showed how much
Europe's debt problems are weighing on broader economic growth.
The UK's jobless rate hit a 15-year high, as the number of
young people out of work soared to a record of more than 1
million, with the government blaming the euro zone's debt crisis
for the figures.
The Bank of England sharply revised down its near-term
growth forecasts, and now sees a strong chance that annual
growth rates will be below 1 percent throughout 2012.
In its quarterly Inflation Report, the BoE indicated it
might have to add to its 275 billion pound asset purchase
programme.
EUROPE HITS CORPORATES
Analysts further cut their 2011 and 2012 earnings forecasts
for STOXX Europe 600 .STOXX companies, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S, as the euro zone sovereign debt crisis
threatens to hamper economic growth.
ICAP fell 4.2 percent, as the British interdealer
broker said that Europe's debt crisis impacted first-half
earnings, while the firm gave a cautious outlook statement,
prompting Oriel Securities to trim its full-year earnings per
share forecast.
Reed Elsevier shed 3 percent. Broker Peel Hunt said
the Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group's interim management
statement proved "worthy, if slightly dull."
Ex-dividend factors also took a hefty 15.28 points off the
FTSE 100, mostly accounted for by market heavyweight Vodafone
which traded without the attractions of a special
dividend as well its half-year payout.
BSkyB, Marks & Spencer, J Sainsbury
and Vedanta Resources also traded ex-dividend
Italian and Spanish bond yields -- which have spooked
investors over the past two weeks -- remained high, a sign
investors do not believe the counties can escape the debt
contagion, despite the European Central Bank stepping in to stem
an accelerating sell-off of euro zone government bonds.
On the upside, investors continued to reward companies
taking steps to increase their earnings in austere conditions.
Intertek rose 2.5 percent as it reported an 8
percent underlying revenue rise and said it expected the
diversity of its business to help it continue to achieve
single-digit growth.
Aircraft parts supplier Meggitt, downgraded by
Citigroup recently on valuation grounds, hosts an investors
seminar on Wednesday. Its shares bounced 2.1 percent as it
announced contract wins in Australia and the UK.
On the broader FTSE, Severfield Rowen, Barrat
Developments and Speedy Hire were up to 7.3
percent higher as investors cheered their respective updates.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)