* FTSE 100 down 1.9 percent, no blue-chip gainers
* Moody's warning on France undermines confidence
* Cyclical miners, oils fall; volatility index rises
* RBS weakens as Espirito cuts to "neutral"
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 21 Britain's top shares sank
to six-week lows on Monday as a U.S. committee looked set to
miss a deficit reduction deadline and a ratings agency warning
on France compounded worries about the euro zone debt crisis.
In evidence of heightened anxiety, the FTSE 100 volatility
index rose 9 percent on Monday, with cyclical energy
stocks and miners bearing the brunt of
a broad-based sell-off. There were no FTSE 100 gainers.
The banking sector extended its losses as
exposure to risky government debt exerted downward pressure on
the sector.
Adding to the market jitters, ratings agency Moody's said a
recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and
weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's
credit rating.
Royal Bank of Scotland was among the hardest hit,
down 2.9 percent, as Espirito Santo cut its rating on the part
state-owned UK lender to "neutral" and slashed its target price
to 22 pence from 51 pence.
The broker said it did not expect RBS to meet its cost of
capital in the course of 2012 or 2013, and despite being
regarded as one of the best recovery plays in the sector due to
its depressed share price, found little evidence of a recovery
in earnings forecasts.
Across the Atlantic, Republicans and Democrats on a
congressional deficit-reduction panel are expected on Monday to
declare defeat in their efforts to find $1.2 trillion in budget
savings after months of talks failed to bridge deep divides over
taxes and spending.
"I think we (were already aware of this), but it's being
reported with a bit more conviction as such by the media, so
it's grabbing a bit of attention. I think it's one of the
factors that is driving the market lower," said Martin Dobson,
head of trading at Westhouse Securities.
"I think also the market is really starting to price in more
and more a default by various countries in the euro and a
potential break-up of the euro."
The UK benchmark was down 99.79 points, or 1.9
percent, at 5,263.15 by 0923 GMT.
The index fell 1.1 percent to end at 5,362.94 on Friday, and
technical analysis painted a gloomy picture.
James Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said: "With price
action pointing lower, the charts appear to be indicating that a
break through (the 5,338.40 to 5,360.20) bottoms may trigger the
much anticipated 'big break'."
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Will Waterman)
