* FTSE up 0.4 percent
* Defensives lead rebound in light volumes
* Banks under pressure from Moody's comments
By David Brett
LONDON Nov 29 Britain's FTSE 100 turned
higher by midday on Tuesday, in thin trade as investors waited
on the sidelines ahead of a meeting of European politicians and,
in the UK, the autumn statement from finance minister George
Osborne.
With stocks on Wall Street eyeing a strong start ahead of
their open later on Tuesday, London's blue chip index
swung into positive territory, up 21.09 points, or 0.4 percent
to 5,333.85 by 1158 GMT.
Volumes were thin -- the FTSE 100 having traded just 25
percent of its average 90-day volume around midday -- and the
index was led by defensive stocks as concerns remained over the
global economic outlook.
"We've seen a turnaround but there's not much support for it.
Merely day traders trying to make a quick buck," Jimmy Yates,
head of equities at CMC Markets, said.
"The catalyst appears to be the well supported Italian bond
auction but the yields they paid for the debt will provide the
most cause for concern."
Italy sold debt close to the upper end of its target range
but borrowing costs hit euro lifetime peaks at an auction on
Tuesday, ahead of a meeting of European finance ministers as
investors demanded ever higher premiums to keep funding the
country.
EU ministers will meet to agree the terms of bolstering
their bailout fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets,
where Italian and Spanish debt yields have been pushed to
unsustainable long-term levels.
In Britain finance minister George Osborne will face a
difficult task defending his austerity programme on Tuesday,
when he is expected to unveil forecasts showing much weaker
growth and a borrowing overshoot of at least 86 billion pounds
over four years.
The Bank of England will bolster its asset purchase
programme early next year as the British economy struggles in
the face of a raging European debt crisis and sweeping
government spending cuts, a Reuters poll found on Tuesday.
SAFETY FIRST
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Shire rose
0.9 and 1.1 percent, respectively, as investors hunted for
protection from the economic storm engulfing the global economy.
Vodafone, liked for its dividend and robust
fundamentals, added 0.8 percent.
James Lowen and Clive Beagles, co-managers of the JOHCM UK
Equity Income Fund said they are focusing on balance sheet
strength during this challenging corporate environment.
"Safe balance sheets provide protection on the downside and
give management teams options on the upside. Companies with net
cash or low levels of debt on their balance sheets are being
undervalued despite the optionality that this provides."
Lowen and Beagles said Tesco, up 0.7 percent,
looked compelling for reasons including its low valuation, the
company's overseas exposure, its repositioning in the UK and the
management team's new focus on return on capital employed.
Elsewhere on the upside, G4S climbed 2.6 percent, as
HSBC lifted its rating on the security firm to "overweight" from
"neutral", with the bank citing valuation grounds.
GKN was up 2.7 percent, with traders citing
technical reasons for the move, while Man Group and
Randgold Resources bounced up 3.4 and 4.3 percent,
respectively following recent sharp falls.
Pressure remained on banks after Moody's
ratings agency warned it could downgrade the subordinated debt
of 87 banks across 15 countries on concerns that governments
would be too cash-strapped to bail them out.
Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group was down 1.3
percent.
Fitch Ratings agency cut its U.S. outlook to negative,
although it left the country's stellar credit rating untouched,
while traders, citing a report in French newspaper La Tribune,
said S&P may give France a negative outlook in next couple of
weeks.
On the macroeconomic front, in the U.S., a number of data
releases are due on Tuesday, including November consumer
confidence figures at 1500 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright, Simon Jessop; Editing
by Mike Nesbit)
