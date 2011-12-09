* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* Glaxo drops as drug fails to hit goal
* African Barrick hit by production news
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 9 Britain's top shares rose on
Friday, reversing initial losses, fuelled by hopes a new Chinese
investment vehicle could be used to help alleviate the impact of
the euro zone debt crisis, as investors awaited the outcome of a
crucial EU summit.
A source told Reuters China's central bank plans to create a
new vehicle to manage two investment funds worth a total of $300
billion, one targeting investments in the United States and the
other focused on Europe.
"I guess they're hoping that China's going to be the white
knight that rides to Europe's rescue," Joe Rundle, head of
trading at ETX Capital, said.
"I think in time China will probably step in and have an
effect on Europe, but it's going to be very much on China's
terms rather than European terms."
The UK benchmark index had oscillated in and out of negative
territory earlier as hopes waxed and waned a European summit
would take big strides towards solving the region's debt crisis.
At 1305 GMT, the FTSE-100 index was up 18 points, or
0.4 percent, at 5,502.21, led by banks, having recovered from an
intra-day low of 5,440.86. Volumes were thin.
The index has gained about 7 percent over the past two weeks
on mounting expectations of an imminent solution to Europe's
debt crisis.
Disappointingly for investors, European leaders have failed
to agree on a treaty change and decided to cap the euro zone's
permanent bailout fund, with the fund also not aiming for a
banking licence that could have increased its firepower.
Summit talks resume today, but some market participants saw
little cause for reassurance, taking the view there would be no
rapid solution to the euro zone's debt crisis.
"I don't think we're going to get many more announcements
(from the summit). I think the more helpful thing is to get more
from the ECB ... The market's increasingly sceptical about
whether politicians can deliver much more in the short term,"
said Colin Mclean, managing director of SVM Asset Management,
which has around 700 million pounds of assets under management.
Sentiment was dented on Thursday when European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi cooled market expectations about the
prospect of an acceleration in ECB bond purchasing, although the
bank did cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1 percent.
"There's been quite a lot of scrambling to cover shorts, and
I think probably a lot of institutions are quite underweight on
banks (which are deleveraging quite sharply in Europe now), so
there's more potential upside in that sector," Mclean said.
After suffering hefty falls in the previous session, banks
staged a recovery, with Lloyds Banking Group
, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
grabbing the top three spots on the leader board, climbing
4.6-5.9 percent.
Among fallers, GlaxoSmithKline shed 1 percent after
its drug Tykerb failed to hit its goal in a clinical trial
testing its role in women with early breast cancer, dimming
hopes for its use in this setting.
On the second line, African Barrick Gold was a
significant laggard, down 3.1 percent, as the miner said it
would fall short of its 2011 production target because of
escalating power disruptions to national grid electricity supply
in Tanzania.
UBS strategists said the recent market moves probably
reflect some pricing out of extreme negative scenarios, "but
risks remain".
"We believe the market is priced for a small decline in
earnings next year," UBS said.
"While we see upside to end-2012 (target 6,100 for FTSE
100), we believe that we would need to see a big positive
surprise from EU politicians to push convincingly through this
range-bound market in the near term."
UBS said that positive developments from the EU leaders
could lead to a number of financials and mining stocks
performing well, while consumer staples, utilities and
pharmaceuticals should outperform if the crisis deepens.
The FTSE 100 currently trades on a price to earnings ratio
of 9.9 times, compared with a historical average of around 14
times, and a price to book ratio of just 1.57, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Its dividend yield of 4.15 compares
favourably to those offered on "safer" euro zone and U.S. bonds.
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, sees downside risk to the index's consolidated low
at 5,362, then to 5,200/5,100, the base for the last rally, on
negative news out of the summit, while good news may trigger a
re-test of its recent high at 5,632.
Traders said that if, on the other hand, no news of
particular consequence were to emerge from the summit, this
would only trigger a 'small down' on the FTSE 100, although the
index would remain reasonably volatile.