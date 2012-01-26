* FTSE ends 1.3 pct higher but below key resistance
* Miners soar as Fed support boosts demand prospects
* Analysts cautious on whether rally will continue
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON Jan 26 Britain's blue-chip index
rose 1.3 percent on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve pledged to support economic growth, boosting miners and
other cyclicals stocks and setting the index on course for
another week of gains.
But the FTSE 100's close below a technical resistance level
underscored an underlying caution in investor sentiment.
Buyers piled into equities as the prospect of a prolonged
period of low interest rates and possible quantitative easing in
the United States threatened to dilute the value of cash and
returns from bonds.
Miners provided the biggest boost to the index,
rising 4.2 percent on expectations the Fed's supportive stance
would stimulate demand for industrial metals, such as copper.
Gold mining specialists such as Randgold and
Fresnillo rose between 4 percent and 5 percent as
investors bought the yellow metal as a hedge against a weakening
dollar.
"Miners lost 30 percent of their value last year," Kate
Craig, an analyst at Oriel Securities said. "They might have
come back 15 percent but given the Fed's comments this morning
there could still be some way to go."
The sector also found support after Anglo American,
Lonmin, Petropavlovsk and Kazakhmys all
reported solid output figures.
They helped the FTSE 100 rise 72.20 points to 5,795.20,
although the index failed to close above a key technical
resistance at 5,800, a bearish signal that points to possible
consolidation in coming days.
Having risen 1.2 percent since Monday, Britain's blue-chip
gauge was on track to record a fifth week of gains out of the
last six.
"Clearly people are wanting to put money to work in risk
assets and that is an encouraging sign, no doubt about it," Alex
Paterson, a trader at Liberum Capital said.
"What makes me nervous is that there are very high
expectations we will see a blockbuster (Fed) intervention and
there is a strong danger that does not happen."
GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Paterson argued the Fed would be reluctant to embark on a
new round of quantitative easing if the recent, extended string
of upbeat U.S. economic data continued.
New orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose in December and
a gauge of future business investment rebounded, indicating the
U.S. economy ended the year with more momentum than previously
thought, data showed on Thursday.
The reading was likely to heighten expectations ahead of
U.S. GDP data for the last quarter of 2011, due to be released
on Friday.
Strategists were reluctant to buy into the recent rally,
which was driven by a rebound among battered down cyclical
stocks, such as banks, industrials and
miners.
"We remain reticent in chasing the market," Standard &
Poor's Capital IQ analysts said in a note. "Cyclicals
outperformance over defensives has been extremely strong over
the past five weeks...(which) suggests that the best of the
low-quality rally is a fait accompli."
They said a "period of digestion" would be logical after
such a steep rally and kept a "decidedly neutral" stance on
European equities.