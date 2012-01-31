* FTSE closes up 0.2 pct
* Posts best month since October
* ARM, BSkyB, National Grid up after results
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON Jan 31 Britain's top share index
got a boost from strong corporate results, higher oil prices and
improved risk appetite on Tuesday, enabling it to post its best
performance in three months in January.
After a gloomy 2011 -- when the FTSE-100 lost 5.6
percent -- the new year has heralded a cautious return to risk,
with British fund managers raising equity allocations to 49.9
percent and cutting cash, according to a Reuters poll.
London's benchmark index closed up 10.52 points, or 0.2
percent, at 5,681.61 on Tuesday. That takes its gains for
January to 2 percent -- its best showing since a strong rally in
October and offering investors the chance to earn as much in one
month as they would in a whole year of holding gilts.
The FTSE volatility index -- a gauge of investor risk
aversion -- eased nearly 3 percent from Monday's two-week highs
after Greece reported "significant progress" in its
debt restructuring talks. Investors have been worried about the
possibility of a messy default in Greece, which would strike a
heavy blow to the euro zone, Britain's biggest trading partner.
Overnight, the European Union also agreed to a
German-inspired pact for stricter budget discipline, which it
hopes will tackle the underlying causes of the region's debt
crisis.
"It's a response to what happened overnight, and hoping that
we will have some sort of conclusion with regards to Greek
debt," Dwight Burden, who works in equity sales at Merchant
Securities, said of Tuesday's stock market gains.
Strong corporate earnings also boosted the FTSE.
ARM Holdings added 2 percent. The British chip
designer, whose technology powers Apple's iPad and
iPhone, reported a 45 percent rise in quarterly profit and said
its growth would continue to outstrip the industry.
"Given Apple's blowout numbers last week it would have been
surprising if they hadn't done well," Michael Hewson, market
analyst at CMC Markets, said.
Solid results also helped boost pay-TV group BSkyB
and miner Vedanta Resources, which added 3.7 and 1.6
percent, respectively.
National Grid gained 3 percent as Britain's biggest
energy distributor said the outlook for the year remained
positive and announced plans to increase its dividend -- a key
factor for investors looking for a steady return at times of
ultra-low bond yields.
Energy companies led the advance among the
sectors. North Sea Brent crude jumped as much as $3 per
barrel at one point, pushing shares in FTSE heavyweight oil
major BP 2.7 percent higher.
Lacklustre U.S. consumer confidence data took some gains out
of the market towards the end of the session, casting doubts
over the spending power of the world's biggest economy.