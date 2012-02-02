* FTSE closes up 0.1 pct
* Xstrata, Glencore rally on merger talks
* Global data boosts sentiment
* AstraZeneca, Unilever hurt by glum outlooks
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON Feb 2 Britain's top share index
paused on Thursday after recent sharp gains with a rally in
miners on the prospects of a big sector merger counterbalanced
by warnings from bluechips of a tough year ahead.
The FTSE-100 finished 0.1 percent, or 5.35 points, higher at
5,796.07, retreating from a six-month intra-day high of
5,809.82 after stumbling into resistance above the key 5,800
level.
News that mining group Xstrata and commodities
trader Glencore are in merger talks to create a
combined group worth more than 50 billion pounds ($79 billion)
boosted sentiment for the sector and fanned speculation that
other deals could follow.
"It's good for sentiment. Obviously stocks are better, it
may force other businesses to think again (about M&A)," Arthur
Gordon, co-head of UK sales at Canaccord Genuity investment
bank, said.
"I think the market is going higher, equities are very
attractive relative to other asset classes. My favourites are
E&P (exploration and production), the mining sector."
The global financial crisis had choked off the European
mergers and acquisition market, but UBS expects it to start
picking up this year thanks to the recent stocks rally, falling
volatility and improving earnings momentum.
The FTSE volatility index fell for a third session
in a row, pointing to improved investor risk appetite.
Shares in Xstrata jumped 10 percent to six-month highs, with
trading volumes nearly three times their 90-day average.
Glencore added 7 percent.
The broad mining sector was up 3 percent, also
getting a boost from a bigger than expected fall in U.S. weekly
jobless claims.
Coupled with news of a rise in global manufacturing activity
on Wednesday, the data bodes well for future demand - including
for metals - as the world economy slowly heals.
Consumers, however, remain in a cautious mood.
London-listed consumer goods group Unilever led the
FTSE-100 loser board after it warned that 2012 will be a
difficult year as problems in the developed world filter through
to slower growth in emerging markets.
Shares in the soups and soaps maker fell 4.4 percent.
AstraZeneca also warned investors of harder times ahead as
patents on key drugs are due to run out, sending shares in
Britain's second-biggest drugmaker 3.4 percent lower.
The possibility of a messy default in Greece remained the
biggest concern for investors, with euro zone finance ministers
now aiming to agree a second bailout for Athens on Monday.
"You do get the sense that there is money on the sidelines
waiting for a resolution of the Greek situation and if there was
a positive resolution, the FTSE could push higher in the near
term," Bill McNamara, technical strategist at Charles Stanley,
said.
"If something like that happened, a run up to 5,935 is not
impossible, that was a level from the summer last year."