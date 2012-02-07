* FTSE down 0.1 percent
* Investors cautious awaiting Greek debt deal
* Miners down as Glencore, Xstrata complete merger
* BP, Cairn rise
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 7 Miners led Britain's FTSE 100
lower early on Tuesday after Glencore's merger with Xstrata
received a mixed reaction and investors hung on for a resolution
to the Greek debt deal.
London's blue chip index was down 4.93 points or 0.1
percent at 5,887.27 by 0849 GMT, hovering around six month highs
after the index added about 3 percent in the previous week.
Technical indicators suggested the FTSE was due for a pause,
with the relative strength index nearing overbought levels and a
short-term range on the intraday charts being established
between 5784.20 to 5901.10, an analyst said.
"Monday's sell-off fell short of reaching this level,
suggesting there is still room to the downside. A move into this
zone would be considered corrective in nature. Since the main
trend is up, bullish traders may decide to buy the dip," James
Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist, said.
The pause in recent FTSE gains has come as Greek debt talks
stall and the euro zone peripheral country tries to avoid a
messy default.
Greek political leaders face crunch talks on Tuesday and a
full package must be approved by the euro zone, the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15
in order to complete legal procedures for a bond swap deal for a
March 20 bond redemption.
Citigroup expects Greece to avoid disorderly default but
raised the chances of a Greek euro area exit to 50 percent over
the next 18 months, up from 25-30 percent.
"Policymaker ability to contain exit fear contagion remains
large. We continue to think that uncontained exit fear contagion
would have grave implications for the rest of the euro area, the
EU and the world at large," Citi said.
The sharp rally in the FTSE and the uncertainty lingering
over Greece has led to a mini flight to quality and a small exit
from riskier miners, which have led the UK
benchmark index higher in 2012, up 21.4 percent in the year to
date.
Xstrata was among the top fallers on the FTSE 100,
down 2 percent, as its $90 billion merger with Glencore
fell short of some investors expectations.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trading house, will issue 2.8 new shares for each Xstrata share,
representing a 15.2 percent premium to Xstrata shareholders when
some analysts had been calling for a 20 percent premium.
Glencore climbed 1.9 percent.
RETAIL GLOOM
Retailers Marks & Spencer, Morrison Supermarkets
and Tesco shed up to 0.6 percent, after data
showed British retailers suffered their second-weakest January
since records started in 1995 as shoppers reined in spending
after splashing out on December discounts.
There was no other domestic data due out on Tuesday.
On the upside, heavyweight BP rose 0.4 percent after
posting above-forecast fourth-quarter earnings and a better than
expected dividend hike.
"The company has marked a further milestone in its route
back to relative normality, whilst the dividend outlook is
promising," a London-based trader said.
Oil explorer Cairn rose 2.1 percent. A host of
brokers raised their target prices on the oil explorer after it
commenced trading without rights to a 160 pence per share cash
distribution, and completed the 13-for-33 share consolidation on
Monday.
Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline gained 0.6 percent ahead
of results due out later on Tuesday, while peer Shire
added 2.5 percent as Goldman Sachs upped its target price ahead
of its results due on Thursday and on vague bid speculation.