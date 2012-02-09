* FTSE 100 up 0.2
* BoE's decisions seen as priced in
* BG group rises, Shire falls after results
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 9 Britain's blue chip index
was steady at midday, with corporate earnings still the main
focus of the day after the Bank of England's announcement on
interest rates and quantitative easing brought no surprises.
The BoE voted to inject another 50 billion pounds into the
financial system and left its key interest rate at a record low
- in line with economists' expectations - as part of its efforts
to shore up a fragile recovery in the economy.
"We don't expect a big reaction from the market, probably a
big part of this is already priced in," said UniCredit Research
economist, Mauro Giorgio Marrano.
"They expect a gradual improvement in the second half of the
year, so if this improvement doesn't happen that could be a
trigger for a new round of QE."
The BoE announcement followed mixed macro data earlier.
British industrial output recovered more than forecast in
December, further dampening fears of recession. But the report
also showed a 1.4 percent drop in overall industrial production
in the fourth quarter, a slightly bigger decline than originally
assumed for the GDP growth figures.
The decision also came after inflation fell from the
three-year peak of 5.2 percent in September to 4.2 percent in
December, which gave the Monetary Policy Committee scope for
more stimulus.
At 1218 GMT, The UK FTSE 100 was up 9.97 points, or
0.2 percent, at 5,886.01 points, stuck in a tight weekly range
of between 5,850.49 and 5,946.20. Trading volume was light as
investors were reluctant to add to the recent rally until there
is greater visibility on Greece's debt situation.
All eyes will be on what the European Central Bank is
willing to do to help Greece when the central bank briefs the
markets after its monthly policy meeting later on Thursday.
However, with political negotiations in Athens still
ongoing, the ECB's chairman Mario Draghi was expected to remain
tightlipped as to whether the central bank was prepared to forgo
its profits on the 50 billion euros worth of Greek government
debt it holds.
The ECB is due to announce its rate decision at 1245 GMT,
with no change expected, and hold a press conference at 1330
GMT.
OIL FUELS GAINS
Integrated oil & gas stocks added most index
points after strong results and outlook from BG Group,
which was up 2.8 percent.
"With this outlook for strong organic production growth,
continued LNG earnings upside, Brazilian reserves upside and
heightened exploration activity we continue to recommend BG as a
core holding in any energy portfolio," said Bernstein analyst
Oswald Clint, noting that the firm's profit figure was flattered
by a low tax rate.
Keeping gains in check were miners, which shed
0.9 percent following a disappointing report from Rio Tinto
, which fell 1.9 percent.
Drugmaker Shire was also a casualty, down 1.7
percent after releasing its fourth-quarter results at midday,
with strong earnings as expected and the stock having put in a
good performance ahead of the numbers.
Investment manager Hargreaves Lansdown was bottom
of the blue-chip table, falling 3.6 percent after recording a 13
percent drop in net new business during its first half year to
December 31 as economic gloom and falling stock markets hit
investor sentiment.
Among other blue chip fallers after results and trading
updates on Wednesday, aero enginemaker Rolls-Royce
dropped 2.8 percent, British Land fell 3.4 percent, and
Tate & Lyle shed 3.4 percent.