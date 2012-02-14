* FTSE down 0.3 percent

* Banks, insurer wane after Moody's threatens UK downgrade

* Miner fall as dollar strength puts pressure on base metals

* Bunzl top gainer after upgrade

By David Brett

LONDON Feb 14 Financials weighed on Britain's top share index on Tuesday, as ratings agency Moody's warned it could downgrade top-rated sovereigns including Britain, but losses look limited as analysts say much of the bad news is already priced in.

Banks and insurers were among the top fallers on the FTSE 100, which shed 18.08 points, or 0.3 percent at 5,887.62 by 0854 GMT, as Moody's reminded investors Europe is still deeply mired in a debt crisis.

Moving less aggressively than rival agency Standard & Poor's last month, but putting the United Kingdom's rating in jeopardy for the first time, Moody's said it was worried about Europe's ability to undertake the kind of reforms needed to address the crisis and the amount of funds available to fight it.

"In many ways markets are ahead of the ratings agencies ... Ratings agencies in their actions tend to be backward looking and markets tend to be forward looking, which means things get priced in much more quickly," Philip Poole, global head of macro investment strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management, said.

He said this was reflected in the fact that the ratings agencies announcement haven't had a major impact on the assets most closely associated with sovereign ratings, citing the stability of U.S. sovereign debt prices after S&P's downgrade, while UK gilt yields rose only marginally on Tuesday.

The FTSE 100 also held near six-month highs and well within its recent trading range, as the UK's benchmark index -- which trades on a price-to-earnings around 10.6 times compared with an historical average of around 14 times -- remained alluring to investors will to take a punt on beaten down risk assets.

Poole said at the end of last year he took the view that there was too much negativity loaded into prices, and with attractive valuations there has been a reallocation into riskier assets at the start of 2012, which he sees continuing, although not in a straightforward manor, for a while yet.

The Moody's warning took the gloss off a couple of upgrades for Barlays, which fell down 0.6 percent, following recent results.

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the UK lender to "outperform" from "neutral" saying: "With Barclays Capital starting the year strongly, management targeting 2 billion pounds of non-performance cost savings and no evidence of deteriorating credit quality, we believe the downgrade cycle to be over."

Shore Capital agreed and upgraded its rating on Barclays to "neutral" from "sell" and said that despite the recent rally of about 60 percent since mid-November, the valuation -- on 0.6 times Dec. 2011 tangible net asset value, and with a forecast 2012 return on total equity of 8.4 percent -- does not appear stretched.

Miners retreated too as the previous session's top gainers suffered at the hands of risk-adverse investors, with Rio Tinto down 2.4 percent with the strengthening dollar, as investors retreated toward safer havens, heaping pressure on dollar-denominated base metals.

Elsewhere, heavyweight Vodafone shed 1.5 percent as India's telecoms regulator suggested capping foreign holdings in telecoms tower companies at 74 percent, which might prevent the mobile telecoms firm further tapping into the country's huge consumer base.

On the upside, Bunzl gained 1.3 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 .FTSE riser, as JPMorgan upgraded its rating for the packaging firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"We believe that the recent relative underperformance could be a good entry point ahead of FY results on 27 February," JPMorgan said in a note.

On the domestic macro front, The main macro focus will be on the latest British inflation numbers, due at 0930 GMT, with UK CPI seen down 0.5 percent in January, after a 0.4 percent advance in December, giving a year-on-year rise of 3.6 percent, down from 4.2 percent.