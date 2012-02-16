* FTSE down 0.7 percent
* Banks wane as Greece bailout stalls
* Moody's issue credit rating cut threat to financials
* Reed Elevier rises after results
By David Brett
LONDON Feb 16 Banks pulled Britain's FTSE
100 share index lower by midday on Thursday, as doubts crept in
over whether Greece will get its next bail-out package from the
EU and IMF and as credit ratings agency Moody's warned of
potential downgrades for 17 global banks.
London's blue chip index fell 41.77 points, or 0.7
percent to 5,850.39 by 1201 GMT.
Volumes were again thin, at just 34 percent of the 90-day
average, and the index remained in the tight range which has
persisted since early February of between 5,850 and 5,900
points, reflecting the market's caution as the Greek debt crisis
plays out.
Wall Street futures also pointed to a weaker opening later
on Thursday as acrimony grew between Athens and euro zone
partners led by Germany over Greece's urgently-needed 130
billion-euro bailout.
"The spectacle of an ugly fall-out between Greece and its
eurozone cousins has caused the FTSE to drop," a London-based
trader said.
In another sign of the impact of the euro zone government
debt crisis spreading throughout the global financial system,
Moody's said it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114
European financial institutions.
Among the UK-listed banks under the threat of
the downgrades from Moody's were HSBC and Barclays
, down 0.9 and 0.3 percent respectively.
Reflecting Moody's concerns, Societe Generale, France's
second-biggest listed bank, warned of fresh pain ahead in 2012
after a grim fourth quarter as it battles the European economic
slowdown.
The downbeat macro-economic sentiment weighed on miners
too, which fell for the third successive session.
The sector had gained 30 percent since late 2012, but
Citigroup switched to a bearish stance on the sector on
Wednesday believing the rally would run out of steam as spot
commodity prices still point to earnings downgrades.
Citigroup, however, said while indexes are due for a period
of consolidation, it saw a further 11 percent upside in global
equity markets, with "overweight" stances on financials, IT and
consumer staples, and regions such as the emerging markets and
the UK.
Lousie Cooper, market strategist at BGC Partners, said
options traders also seem to be backing more resilience on the
UK's benchmark index, with the FTSE 100 seeing more call buyers
than its, suggesting slightly more market confidence.
Investors who want to buy protection from a fall in the
value of their portfolios buy put options, those that seek to
profit from a market rally, buy call options.
MIXED RESULTS
The tough economic backdrop, however, continues to test the
sustainability of earnings from London's blue chip companies,
with the markets punishing those that miss expectations and
rewarding those that surprise on the upside.
BAE Systems fell 3.5 percent after Europe's biggest
defence contractor reported a 7 percent drop in full-year
profit, hit by continued cuts to military spending by the United
States and Britain, and forecast flat sales in 2012, prompting
Investec to cut its underlying forecasts by 5 percent.
International Airlines shed 2.2 percent as Deutsche
Bank cut its earnings forecasts on the owner of British Airways
and Iberia by up to 31 percent ahead of the company's full-year
results which are due on Feb. 29.
Kingfisher fell 1.2 percent, having closed at their
highest level in nearly eight months in the previous session,
after Europe's biggest home improvements retailer said it would
meet forecasts for a 20 percent rise in year profit.
The Kingfisher share price's 14-day relative strength index
has run up to a reading of 70 percent, which is a 10-month high
and for technical analysts indicates the shares have hit
overbought territory.
On the upside, Reed Elsevier rose 1.7 percent after
the Anglo-Dutch publishing and events group reported a rise in
full-year profits and said it expects to generate more revenue
and profit growth in 2012.
The majority of the top gainers on the FTSE 100, however,
were defensive stocks such as Imperial Tobacco and
utility Severn Trent on Thursday.