* FTSE down 0.9 pct
* Banks wane as HSBC narrowly misses expectations
* Miners down on unclear demand outlook
* Essar falls on earnings miss
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 27 Banks pushed Britain's FTSE
100 lower by midday on Monday, with the sector under pressure as
international leaders said even more money was needed from
Europe to help ease the region's debt crisis and HSBC fell after
results.
London's blue-chip index fell 52.47 points, or 0.9
percent to 5,882.66 by 1200 GMT.
Euro zone countries pledged at a meeting of finance leaders
of G20 economic powers on Sunday to reassess the strength of
their bailout fund next month, reminding investors the debt
crisis is far from over.
The FTSE volatility index -- which climbs as
investor pessimism rises -- was up more than 12 percent after
the announcement, in contrast to the 26 percent fall in 2012.
Louise Cooper, a market analysts at BGC Partners, said
volatility this year has been low because all the market players
are sitting on their hands and not getting involved. Trading
volume in Monday's morning session was at just 35 percent of its
90-day average.
"Risk premia will explode, and Spain, Italy and other
riskier countries will see their borrowing costs increase again.
This crisis has not gone away despite what markets are telling
us. Maybe everyone involved is just too knackered to care at the
moment, or just hoping for the best," Cooper said.
Riskier equities bore the brunt of the selling after the
statement from the G20, with banks, having already
been forced to take a significant haircut on Greek debt, the top
fallers.
HSBC shed 2.6 percent as Europe's biggest bank
posted a $21.9 billion profit for 2011, the best outturn by a
western bank so far, but missed expectations for above the $22
billion mark.
With risk appetite off the menu, mining stocks
fell along with base metal prices as the prospect of tighter
bank lending in the face euro zone uncertainty, which continues
to tip Europe toward recession, muddied the demand outlook for
commodities.
Integrated oils fell too, although BP
bucked the weaker trend, up 1.7 percent, on hopes of a more
positive outcome for the oil major after its Gulf of Mexico oil
spill trial was delayed to allow the firm to try to cut a deal.
"The length and uncertainty of the vast trial process is not
helpful for BP shares. Accelerating the conclusion would also
free management to focus on the company's restructuring and
reshaping," UBS said.
MIXED RESULTS
The threat of a global downturn remained as Europe's debt
troubles rumble on and the impact it is having on business
confidence remains stark.
India-focused refiner and power generator Essar Energy
fell 8.3 percent as it missed full-year earnings
forecasts.
Pearson shed 3 percent as the publishing group
reported full-year 2011 results, with Panmure Gordon saying it
sees little scope for meaningful earnings per share upgrades
given the 'challenging' view on external markets.
Associated British Foods fell 2 percent as the owner
of the high street retail group Primark gave a first half
trading update, which Investec said was mixed and urged a degree
of caution given the run-up of the shares ahead of the
numbers.
On the upside, Marks & Spencer added 1.2 percent,
helped by a UBS upgrade of the UK retailer to "buy" from
"neutral" after it turned more positive on European general
retailers, following recent economic data and the better than
expected performance of retailers over a tough Christmas.
Investors continue to reward firms that surprise
significantly on the upside with Bunzl up 2.1 percent
and hitting a record high after the packaging firm posted a
bigger-than-expected 11 percent rise in yearly pretax profit.
India-focused miner Vedanta climbed 1.3 percent
after it announced plans to simplify its structure by placing
all but one of its subsidiaries under an umbrella unit, as part
of efforts to improve access to cash.
"Should the deal complete, Vedanta has solved the top two
issues pinning back shares: a complex corporate structure
causing value leakage with cross holdings raising corporate
governance concerns, and the ability to service PLC debt,"
Liberum analysts said in a note.
Britain's FTSE 100 was also under pressure as Wall Street
futures pointed to a weaker open for U.S. equities, ahead of
pending home sales data, due for publication at 1500 GMT.