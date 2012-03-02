* FTSE down 0.1 pct

* Miners weigh on China demand concerns

* Banks extend LTRO-fuelled rally

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, March 2 Britain's top share index was fractionally lower on Friday morning, as losses among commodity-related stocks offset an extended rally in the banking sector, boosted by the European Central Bank's liquidity injection this week.

The FTSE 100 index was down 3.46 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,929.13 points at 1020 GMT as investors took their feet off the pedal after a 59.74 points jump on Thursday.

Miners weighed as copper prices slipped and analysts warned the metal would remain trapped in narrow ranges unless Chinese demand perked up.

Copper miner Kazakhmys led blue-chip fallers, dropping 3.3 percent in volume already matching its daily 90-day average, after Societe Generale and Numis Securities downgraded the stock on outlook concerns after full-year results on Thursday.

"Copper prices are quite inflated and there are significant concerns about demand from China, so immediate prospects for the mining sectors are bad," said Rebecca O'Keeffe, Head of Investment at Interactive Investor.

"The market is awash with cash and has decided to almost disregard any bad numbers that we don't like. I would be on the more cautious side."

She added she FTSE could slip back to around 5,750 points after rallying around 17 percent since late November, boosted by a steady stream of cash from the European Central Bank.

EARNINGS FOCUS

Her views were echoed by Citigroup, which warned investors should start focusing on fundamentals, such as corporate earnings, rather than following a mere liquidity-fuelled rally across high beta stocks.

"At some point during liquidity cycles, the performance baton is passed from risk (and beta) back to fundamental drivers such as earnings momentum," Citigroup said in a note, adding it believed equity markets could be roughly two-thirds through the current risk trade.

"We think that investors should continue to buy those stocks which have outperformed in recent months and which continue to enjoy positive earnings momentum."

Better-than-expected results and a sanguine outlook statement boosted engineer IMI, which topped the FTSE chart with a 3.5 percent rise, having already traded 186 percent of its 90-day volume average.

Shares in electricity generator International Power had already traded twice their daily average, climbing 3.3 percent on reheated talk that France's GDF Suez is set to table an offer for the 30 percent of the company it does not already own.

BANKS RALLY

Banks extended a rally fuelled by the ECB's second liquidity injection earlier this week, which was aimed at reducing funding costs and default risk in the sector. The central bank's action is expected to benefit lenders both within and outside the euro area.

Barclays rose 3.1 percent after saying it tapped Europe's central bank for 8.2 billion euros ($10.9 billion) of cheap funding this week to manage funding gaps in Spain and Portugal.

Goldman Sachs cited improved liquidity and earnings prospects as it upgraded European banks to "overweight" from "neutral."

It estimated the sector could offer a 46 percent upside if its book value multiple rose to 1.1 times - the average between 1988 and 1997 - from the current 0.75 times on a stable 8.7 percent return on equity.