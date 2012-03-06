* FTSE 100 down 1.1 percent, hits one-month intra-day lows
* Miners, oils, manufacturers hit by growth concerns
* Technical outlook darkens as index breaks below recent
range
By Toni Vorobyova and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100
fell to one-month lows on Tuesday as concern about Greek debt
restructuring and broader economic weakness prompted investors
to book profits, opening the way to further declines as the
index broke a recent support level.
Banks, exposed to euro zone sovereign debt,
sold off on rumours - swiftly denied by officials - that Greece
may seek to extend its March 8 deadline to convince its private
creditors to take part in a bond swap.
Athens has secured an international bailout but still faces
many hurdles as it strives to avoid a chaotic default. Investors
are likely to remain jittery about the impact across the rest of
Europe until the debt swap is done.
"The markets, in fairness, are no longer excessively cheap
and so some money is coming off the table," Gerard Lane, equity
strategist at Shore Capital, said.
By 1223 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 62.42 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,812.36, in sight of an earlier intra-day one month
low of 5,805.29 in early trade and on track for its biggest
daily fall since January.
The FTSE sell-off accelerated after it dipped below 5,829,
thus breaking out of the bottom of the range that has held since
early February. This served to further darken the technical
outlook which had started to build after the index broke through
10-, 20-, 30- and 40-day moving averages.
"What we see here from the short term perspective does not
look very promising, but it all depends on how we close today. A
session close below both the mid-February low, and below the
peak from Jan. 26 would be increasingly negative," Dag Muller,
technical analyst at SEB Bank, said, adding that such a close
could pave the way for a correction to 5,746 to 5,651 area.
After a strong start to the year which saw UK-listed miners
add 8.5 percent, analysts are starting to question
whether much higher share prices are justified given the
prospects of higher costs and possibility of softer demand.
Investors and corporates alike have been looking outside of
Europe for revenues but with China - a key global growth engine
and consumer of natural resources sold by many of the UK-listed
firms - now looking to slow down its economy, that is also
looking increasingly uncertain.
The weight of global concerns on the blue-chip index was
underlined by its underperformance against the more domestic-
focused small-cap equivalent, which eased 0.5 percent.
"There is a general feeling of a lack of commitment at these
levels after what has been quite a positive first quarter.
Chinese growth is starting to spook the market and there are
questions over the euro zone and Greece," Dwight Burden,
institutional salesman at Merchant Securities , said.
Implied volatility on the FTSE, seen as a crude
barometer of investor risk aversion, rose 11 percent in its
biggest one-day jump since late December.
At 20, the gauge implies that investors expect the average
move on the FTSE 100 to be around 1.25 percent between the day's
high and low -- roughly half as much as at the peak of
volatility in September.
Russian precious metals miner Polymetal topped the
loser board with a 7 percent drop after UBS downgraded the stock
to 'neutral', saying "growth is largely priced in", while costs
are likely to rise.
The FTSE 350 miners sector was down 1.3 percent, while
industrial metals fell 3.5 percent and autos 3.3
percent.
Essar Energy and Cain Energy - both seen as
likely candidates to leave the FTSE 100 in this week's reshuffle
- were each down around 1.7 percent.