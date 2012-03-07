* FTSE up 0.1 percent
* Miners up after sharp falls but growth worries persist
* Admiral rises on profit beat
* Banks wane as Greece default threat looms
By David Brett
LONDON, March 7 Britain's FTSE 100
recovered its poise on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in the
previous session, with gains in miners outpacing weakness in
banks, although sluggish global growth figures and the threat of
a Greek default weighed on sentiment.
London's blue chip index was up 5.81 points or 0.1
percent at 5,771.61 by 0859 GMT, having suffered its steepest
one-day decline since mid-December on Tuesday as the index
dropped through key technical support levels.
Justin Haque, a pan-European equity trader at Hobart Capital
Markets, said he saw massive hedging with index futures in the
last hour of trading on Tuesday, creating a short base for the
market that has provided a temporary support level for the
index.
Miners were the early gainers after having
fallen 9 percent over the previous five trading days as the
relative strength index suggested the sector was near oversold
levels. Traders said they saw no real support for the miners and
that the 1 percent bounce would not persist once bargain-hunters
were out of the way.
Analysts were beginning to turn cautious on equities as the
threat to the global recovery, particularly from persistent high
oil prices, begins to gather momentum.
"The strong valuation attraction present for equities in Q3
and Q4 2011 has been removed of late by the rally in equity
prices," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
"The risk is that higher oil prices will dampen economic
progress, so we are inclined to recommend to move back to a
neutral stance on equities, or in the very least reduce
overweight equity positions with tactical asset allocation," he
said.
Data overnight from Australia did little to imbue investors
with confidence over the outlook for the global economy
following weak readings in Europe, China and Brazil over the
last two days and ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
Australia's resource-rich economy grew at a pedestrian 0.4
percent last quarter as business spending slipped from record
highs.
EARNINGS REWARDED
Car insurer Admiral was the standout gainer, up
10.3 percent after posting a better-than-expected 13 percent
rise in 2011 profit.
Admiral's shares have been recovering after a profit warning
in November and a 44 percent fall in price in 2011. Admiral has
gained 37 percent so far this year.
IMI added 2.3 percent as Berenberg Bank repeated its
"buy" stance and raised its earnings estimates on the firm
following the engineer's recent "solid" results.
Bullish broker comment also helped lift Kingfisher
by 1.2 percent. Brokers said from Morgan Stanley had raised its
rating on Europe's biggest home improvements retailer to
"overweight" from "equalweight".
On the downside, banks were under pressure
again as investors waited anxiously to see whether Greece's
private creditors would agree by Thursday to participate in a
bond exchange, a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece
manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on March
20.
Anything less than 90 percent participation could mean that
Greece would have to use collective action clauses, which may
trigger credit default swaps.
Seven blue-chip companies went ex-dividend on Wednesday -
including tobacco group BAT and bank Standard Chartered
- clipping a total 11.01 points off the FTSE 100 index.