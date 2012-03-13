* FTSE up 0.9 percent
* Banks, miners rally to push FTSE near 2012 highs
* Antofagasta misses out after special div disappointment
* Insurers up after Standard Life, Prudential results
By David Brett
LONDON, Mar 13 Banks and miners were
firmer at midday on Tuesday as Britain's FTSE 100 neared 2012
highs ahead of a U.S. Fed meeting and U.S. consumer data, while
insurers supported the gains after results from Prudential
and Standard Life.
London's blue-chip index climbed 50.98 points, or
0.9 percent to 5,943.73 by 1130 GMT, although volumes were poor
at just 25 percent the index's average 90-day volume.
Investors were given a boost after German ZEW sentiment data
beat expectations by a large margin, boding well for a strong
pick up in U.S. retail sales due for release at 1230 GMT.
The UK's benchmark index has bounced off early March lows as
Europe appeared to make progress on tackling its debt crisis and
U.S. data showed further signs of recovery in the world's
biggest economy. But the FTSE 100 index is still within a
trading range established in late February.
"As with other markets we are in a period of consolidation.
We are now entering a phase which will see the withdrawal of
central bank liquidity, an end to QE (quantitative easing) and
the prospect of rising interest rates which may well be hastened
by inflationary pressures," Darren Sinden, trader at Silverwind
Securities, said.
"Given those circumstances it is perhaps not surprising that
the market does not know exactly which way to jump."
The FTSE 100 has found a support level around its 20-day
moving average, but is edging toward overbought according to its
14-day relative strength index.
Yield continues to be a supportive measure for shares with
the FTSE 100 yielding 4.2 percent according to Thomson Reuters
data, compared with gilt coupons around 2 percent.
Standard Life rose as much as 2.7 percent at one
stage after the British insurer reported a better-than-expected
28 percent increase in 2011 profit and 6.2 percent increase in
dividend.
"Trading at 28 percent discount to our 2012 embedded value,
of 330 pence, dropping to 33 percent for 2013 with a 6.1 percent
forward yield, the shares have undoubted income attractions,"
Shore Capital said in a note, keeping its "hold" rating on the
shares.
By midday, however, the shares were up just 0.2 percent as
investors switched into Prudential. Panmure Gordon cut its
rating to "hold" from "buy" on Standard Life saying its results
were strong but the shares were nearing the broker's 240 pence
target price.
Prudential was a strong gainer, up 1.4 percent after
Britain's biggest insurer met forecasts with a 7 percent
increase in its 2011 profit, helped by strong Asia growth.
Shore Capital said despite Standard Life's valuation
attractions it preferred annuity companies such as Legal &
General and Prudential.
Inchcape added 6.1 percent after the multi-national
car dealer reported better-than-expected results for 2011,
driven by demand for premium vehicles in the Asia-Pacific and
emerging markets.
RISK ON
Banks were the top gainers as the sector
bounced off its previous session's lows and kept within the
sector index's recent range of between 3,900 and 4,000.
Citigroup repeated its "buy" rating on Lloyds Banking Group
, which was up 2.4 percent and the FTSE 100's top
gainer. But, highlighting uncertainty surrounding the UK bank
and the sector, cut its earnings forecasts for 2012 and 2013 by
up to 18 percent.
Citi also kept its "neutral" rating on Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Miners also rallied following falls on Monday,
helped by a recovery in copper prices, up 1 percent as
investors positioned themselves ahead of the U.S. Federal
reserve meeting.
The Fed, whose statement is due at 1815 GMT, is seen keeping
rates on hold.
Antofagasta missed out on the mining sector rally,
shedding 3.5 percent to top the blue chip fallers' list, as the
copper miner said it would pay a special dividend of 24 cents a
share, below market expectations, despite a 32 percent rise in
profit boosted by metals prices.
Security services firm G4S GFS.L was also a faller, down 2.4
percent, after its in-line full-year results failed to excite
investors.
The quarterly earnings season has been mixed. As of Monday,
of the companies that have reported 51 percent have beaten or
met expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
"Earnings will be mixed as the European debt crisis plays
out but valuations and their respective returns compared to
other asset classes will continue to support equities," a
London-based trader said.