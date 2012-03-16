* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent

* Miners helped by upbeat U.S. data

* RBS leads banks higher on UBS upgrade

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, March 16 Britain's top shares posted modest gains on Friday morning, supported by miners which extended their recent advance, with trade set to be volatile due to futures and options expiries.

The FTSE 100 index was up 10.51 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5.951.23 by 0916 GMT, having fallen in the past two sessions. The blue-chip index remained on track for a weekly gain.

Sentiment towards mining stocks, which added the most points to the index, was helped by U.S. labour market and manufacturing data on Thursday, another indication the recovery was on track.

Buyers also came in for bank stocks, led by a 2.6 percent rise for Royal Bank of Scotland, helped by an upgrade to "buy" from UBS which sees the part-state-owned lender as a clear recovery play on Britain and the United States.

UBS said an upgrade of its British GDP estimates for 2012 and 2013 provided the catalyst for its RBS recommendation upgrade. "A more positive view on the UK combined with improving economic momentum in the U.S. where growth expectations are already well embedded will pave a way for improved performance in RBS's core business and should contribute to lower losses in the non-core division," the bank said in a note.

Investors have a number of further U.S. economic releases to digest on Friday, including consumer prices data and industrial output figures.

Volumes recently have been at a very low ebb, with money managers sticking firmly to the sidelines, waiting for the next drivers to push the market higher.

"It is difficult to see where the next positive catalyst might come from here whilst volumes remain so low, but certainly if U.S. economic data continues to improve as it has, that will certainly help things," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.

A broker upgrade also gave drugmaker Shire a boost, with JPMorgan Cazenove lifting its recommendation on the company to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

JPMorgan said Shire traded at 14.2 times estimated 2013 earnings, which looked too cheap for a 17 percent 2013-17 earnings per share compound annual growth rate.

Long-term, the bank saw $250 million-plus upside from Vyvanse use in adult attention deficit hyper disorder, and near-term $500 million-plus potential from digestive disease drug Lialda, with PIII PREVENT data for the treatment due mid-2012.

Tullow Oil, meanwhile, advanced 2.5 percent, after saying its latest Ghana drilling results were excellent. Tullow was the most heavily traded stock among blue chips on Friday, with volume at 37 percent of its 90-day daily average.