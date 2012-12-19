* FTSE 100 index up 0.5 pct, hits 9-month highs
* Traders set sights on 6,000 by year-end
* Banks relieved by UBS fine, cheered by CS upgrade
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's blue chip share index
scaled fresh nine-month highs on Wednesday, putting it within
reach of the psychologically important 6,000 mark in the final
days of the year and bolstered by growing expectations of a
budget deal in the United States.
U.S. politicians look to be closing in on an agreement to
avoid the 'fiscal cliff' of some $600 billion of tax hikes and
spending cuts that threaten to depress the world's biggest
economy next year. The House of Representatives is expected to
vote on the latest plan by Thursday.
A deal would potentially pave the way for a year-end stock
rally as investors seek a last-minute boost to their annual
returns - which could see Britain's FTSE 100 reach 6,000 points
for the first time since July 2011.
A bigger than expected pick-up in German business morale,
coupled with a recent run of stronger economic data from China
also helped support sentiment on UK-listed globally focused
companies.
"End of year window dressing is in full swing," said Steve
Asfour, head of sales trading at Fox Davies Capital.
"There have been some positive bits and pieces out of China
and out of Germany, so if we get some positive momentum out of
the United States, then we could get to 6,000 and even push to
6,100. I do think we will close the year above 6,000."
The UK benchmark was up 32.07 points, or 0.5 percent, at
5,967.97 by 1143 GMT, closing in on its 2012 peak of 5,989.07
points, set in March. That level is likely to set tough
technical resistance ahead of the key 6,000 mark.
Banks were the biggest gainers, up 1.8 percent,
on some relief following an as-expected fine for Swiss peer UBS
over rigging Libor interbank rates - a scandal which
has also embroiled most of the big UK names.
Banks also got a boost from a sector upgrade by Credit
Suisse, which lifted European banks to 'benchmark' from
'underweight', with a preference for UK names.
"The UK looks particularly appealing because we see some
signs of relative resilience in UK GDP growth and, above all,
there is better coordination between the central bank and the
Treasury than in any other country," Credit Suisse said in its
Global Equity Strategy 2013 outlook.
"Our focus would be on Lloyds: we are fundamentally bullish
on retail banks and there are clear signs that household lending
intentions and house prices are stabilising."
Lloyds was the top FTSE gainer, rising 3.3 percent.
Packaging firm Bunzl, on the other hand, led
losers, its shares dropping 4.4 percent after an update on its
2012 revenue outlook pointed to a relatively soft performance in
the final months.
Bunzl supplies supermarkets, hospitals and hotels with
products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls.
"The full-year number implies a fourth quarter that is
somewhere around zero to minus 1 percent. When you think that
their product is relatively resilient ... it is disappointing,"
said Will Kirkness, analyst at Jefferies, who rates the stock
'underperform'.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)