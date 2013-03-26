* FTSE 100 rises 0.3 percent
* Banks gain for the first time since March 14
* Aberdeen leads risers after post-update upgrades
* ENRC falls following Kazakhmys writedown
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 26 Britain's top share index rose
on Tuesday, as traders latched on to encouraging data from the
United States while awaiting further news about the wider
implications of a Cyprus bailout.
Financial and energy stocks were among the top gainers as
investors sought to add equities, which rise and fall with
optimism on the economy.
Demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in
February and single-family home prices posted their biggest
year-on-year gain in January in six-and-a-half years, fuelling
demand for riskier British stocks.
The FTSE 100 companies derive nearly a quarter of revenues
from the United States, and the news helped to distract
attention from mixed signals out of the European Union over
whether Cyprus set a template for the rest of the region.
"In the absence of any firm bad news over Cyprus, the market
is pressing higher on the back of the back of decent data out of
the U.S.," said Toby Morris, senior sales trader at CMC Markets.
"People are trying to get stuck into economic data which
won't change a few hours later, instead of trying to pick up the
pieces of the mixed messages out of the EU."
Stocks fell on Monday after the head of the Eurogroup of
euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said that
future rescue deals should first ask banks to recapitalise
themselves, as in Cyprus, only to later say Cyprus was a
specific case.
The European Central Bank also said Cyprus was a unique
case, although the FTSE pared gains on Tuesday after an EU
lawmaker said that the bloc's parliament would demand the
involvement of big savers in deals to save troubled banks, like
in Cyprus.
The FTSE 100 on Tuesday closed up 20.99 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,399.37 points, finding direction in afternoon
trade after a choppy morning session.
BANKS GAIN
Banks rose 0.6 percent, gaining for the first
time since March 14. They had lost 5.3 percent since the first
plan to bail out Cyprus, which involved a levy on all deposits
rather than just on large, uninsured ones, was unveiled a week
ago.
"Banks have retreated over the last few sessions and with
valuations remaining at the low end of historical valuations
versus the market we see a compelling entry point for some UK
financials," said Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers.
"The market remains in an uptrend and we still see long-term
buyers entering the market on dips again."
Financials, a broad-based sector which includes banks, asset
managers and insurers, added 9.8 points to the index, with
Aberdeen Asset Management leading gainers.
Aberdeen rose 4 percent after price target increases from
Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Exane BNP and UBS following a
trading update yesterday in which it announced inflows of 3.5
billion pounds ($5.3 billion) for the first two months of the
year.
Shares in Britain's fourth-biggest grocer Wm Morrison
Supermarkets also benefited from an upgrade, rising 3.5
percent after Citigroup upgraded its recommendation on the
company to "buy" from "neutral".
The top faller on the FTSE was miner ENRC, which
fell 3 percent, bringing its decline in March to well over 20
percent. Mid-cap peer Kazakhmys shed 8.6 percent after
it said it had taken a $2.22 billion impairment on the value of
its stake in ENRC.
