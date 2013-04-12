* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent on day
* Technical charts show room for more gains
* HSBC upgrades British equities to 'overweight'
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower
on Friday, with concerns about a fresh flare up of the euro zone
crisis and weak U.S. data prompting investors to take some
profits on the index's best week in three months.
News that Cyprus is considering asking the EU to front load
the payment of structural funds reignited concerns about the
cost of bailing out euro zone states.
Appetite for risk assets was further hurt by unexpected
falls in U.S. retail sales and consumer sentiment, which fanned
doubts about the strength of the recovery in the economy which
accounts for around a quarter of revenues for British blue
chips.
With FTSE 100 investors already sitting on 2.7 percent gains
for the first four days of the week, that proved a sufficient
catalyst for profit-taking before the weekend.
The blue chip index closed down 31.75 points, or 0.5
percent, at 6,384.39 points, but found a floor to the losses
around the 50-day moving average and still managed to post its
best weekly gain since early January of 2.2 percent.
"Natural market mechanics would suggest a bit of profit
taking after such a strong run," said Ed Woolfitt, trader at
Galvan. "Data has been a bit disappointing - retail sales from
America a touch negative, and the consumer sentiment, but
bizarrely this market doesn't want to go down much."
He added that he would be looking to take advantage of the
dip to buy into the market at cheaper levels.
"We've seen a lot of quality blue chip companies that have
been caught up in this, that's where we've been aiming. We are
not looking for miners because they are simply too vulnerable."
Metals and miners - some of the strongest performers this
week thanks to strong economic data from metal-hungry China -
took 10.2 points off the FTSE 100 on Friday. Randgold Resources
dropped 4.6 percent and Eurasian 3 percent.
Banks were the next biggest drag, suffering from their
direct exposure to the euro crisis through sovereign bond
holdings.
Charts, however, showed the technical outlook for the FTSE
100 as a whole remained relatively bright.
"Only below 6,326.54 questions the positive view and risks a
deeper correction towards 6,290.56," said Chris Wright,
technical analyst at Informa Global Markets
"While near-term support ... holds, dips are viewed as
corrective and bulls favoured to resume broader strength for
6,501.78, followed by the 6,533.99 year-to-date high."
From a fundamental point of view, too, analysts saw reasons
to buy the British stock market, with HSBC upgrading the country
to 'overweight' from 'underweight'.
"The short-term drivers are positive for the UK, driven
primarily by earnings momentum. This has rebounded sharply and
it is now the strongest in Europe," HSBC analysts wrote.
"This indicates a higher degree of confidence in the 2013
earnings outlook. We forecast 9 percent earnings per share
growth, an upside surprise versus the consensus estimate of 5
percent."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)