* FTSE 100 closes flat
* Financials suffer after Morgan Stanley results
* Glaxo rises after drug approval
* Vodafone benefits from Verizon CFO comments
* Miners remain weak; ENRC falls
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 18 Britain's benchmark FTSE 100
share index steadied near 10-week lows on Thursday,
retracing strong early gains as financials sold off in afternoon
trade, while heavyweight defensive stocks provided underlying
support.
Weakness in financials erased all of a 0.5 percent rise in
morning trade after Morgan Stanley traded lower in New
York following its results, and another batch of weak U.S. data
reflected poorer business conditions.
"There's been a flight to defensive stocks, and when banks
and miners are tailing off, the natural money flow is to go into
defensive, yield-paying names," said Matt Basi, senior sales
trader at CMC Markets, said.
"This earnings season we've already seen that it's not
enough for financials to beat earnings estimates, and people are
much more concerned about the quality of earnings ... With this
mindset, you can see why people are willing to take risk off the
table at any sign of nervousness."
Financials shaved 12.8 points off the FTSE 100, in
contrast to the more defensive plays of health care and
telecoms, which combined to add 20 points to the index.
Heavyweight pharmaceutical Glaxo rose 3.1 percent to
add the most points to the index after a U.S. panel recommended
approval of its new lung drug, prompting Deutsche Bank, Natixis
and Kepler to raise their target prices for the stock.
Glaxo contributed nearly 10 points to the FTSE 100, with the
index closing down 0.54 points at 6,243.67 points.
Also lending the market support in afternoon trade was
Vodafone, up 1.7 percent after renewed focus on the
possibility that it could sell its stake in Verizon Wireless to
its partner.
The stock surged as much as 3 percent at its peak on
comments from Verizon's chief finance officer that it was
confident the British group could exit the joint venture without
"any major tax implications".
The slim gains on the FTSE came after four straight sessions
of losses, as worrying economic data from the United States and
China and slumping commodity prices weighed on the market.
On Wednesday it fell 1 pct to its lowest close since early
February - a level where some saw value in the market again.
"The weaker data provided an excuse to take some profits in
the last week, but there are still investors out there that
appreciate the long-term outlook for the equity market looks
very attractive indeed on a valuation and yield basis," said
Henk Potts, equity strategist at Barclays.
"With a pullback, there's an opportunity to increase their
exposure to the asset class."
Miners remained unloved, however, dipping 0.2
percent to take their losses for the week so far to 7.4 percent.
Eurasian was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 4.3
percent after the copper price weakened and a Financial Times
report revived questions about the Kazakh miner's corporate
governance.
The volatile share pared its losses, however, after the
governor of the Democratic Republic of Congo's main copper
mining province said he would not enforce a new ban on the
export of copper and cobalt concentrates.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)