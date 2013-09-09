* FTSE 100 down 8.17 points at 6,539.16
* BG drags on output warning
* Tate & Lyle knocked by UBS cut to "sell"
* Miners boosted by Asia demand hopes
LONDON, Sept 9 Energy major BG Group
pulled the UK's top share index slightly lower on Monday after
the oil and gas firm said project delays would hit 2014 oil
output.
BG, Britain's 13th largest listed company by market
capitalisation, opened down as much as 4 percent and knocked
more than 5 points off the FTSE 100. It said delays at projects
in Egypt and Norway would reduce its 2014 production by around
30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
That contributed to keeping the FTSE 100 in the red,
down 8.17 points at 6,539.16, by 0732 GMT having touched
three-week highs on Friday. Overall momentum has nonetheless
been sluggish as the threat from stimulus withdrawal in the
United States and U.S. intervention in Syria remained a drag on
sentiment.
"After Friday's slightly disappointing non-farm payroll
numbers, it is still a waiting game as to the U.S. trimming
their bond buying programme," Mark Ward, head of trading at
Sanlam Securities said ahead of the next Federal Reserve meeting
starting early next week.
"Uncertainty over the Syrian situation and Russia's claims
that they will assist Syria (has also impacted markets)," he
said.
Technical analysts said the September recovery persists with
ground being made slowly. There is support at 6,520, then 6450,
but major resistance at 6660 from the July struggle.
Investors are waiting too for a tangible turn up in earnings
with the FTSE 100 trading on 13.4 times price-to-earnings,
around its long-term average, after the almost consensus bullish
call on Europe by investment houses last week.
"The concern is over the lack of stabilisation in earnings,
so far all the performance was driven by multiple expansion. We
believe that current levels of PMIs (purchasing managers'
indexes) are already enough for positive earnings per share
growth," JP Morgan said in a note.
Sweetner-maker Tate & Lyle shed 3.1 percent after
UBS downgraded its recommendation on the company to "sell" from
"neutral" on valuation grounds.
Associated British Foods fell 1.9 percent despite
forecasting "good progress" in full year earnings per share
after a strong finish to the year from its Primark discount
fashion chain, with Shore Capital arguing the firm's valuation
still looks full.
Preventing the index from falling further were gains from
the miners, which added 5 points to the index,
boosted by upbeat Chinese trade and inflation data, GDP numbers
from Japan and Tokyo winning the right to host the 2020
Olympics, all of which boosted the demand outlook for the
sector.
