* FTSE 100 up 18.38 points at 6,744.20
* BP rallies on earnings beat, dividend hike
* Lloyds toils after suffering another PPI hit
By David Brett
LONDON, Oct 29 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Tuesday, with the bulk of the gains coming from oil
firm BP after its results beat forecasts and offset downbeat
news from the banking sector.
BP, the UK's sixth largest company, added 12 points to the
FTSE 100 after it kicked off the third quarter results season
for the world's top five investor-owned oil companies with
results exceeding expectations and a dividend hike.
BP's gains offset losses in the banking sector,
which took 11 points off the FTSE 100, with falls led by Lloyds
, down 3.5 percent after the UK lender announced a
further 750 million pound charge in the third quarter for the
mis-selling of payment protection insurance.
Sentiment in the banking sector was also weighed down by
European peers UBS and Deutsche, which were hit by allegations
over a scheme to manipulate inter-bank lending rates.
The FTSE 100 was up 18.38 points, or 0.3 percent at
6,744.20, by 0718 GMT. The index has traded sideways since last
Thursday, in a narrow 6700-6750 range, but is up 11.6 percent
since a sell-off bottomed out in June.
"Markets have moved on higher as quantitative easing
programmes have supported," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at
SecurEquity, said.
"However, one must seriously question what the landscape
would be if there had been no easing at all? Markets have had a
good run recently and may pause for breath, but the trend is
firmly to the upside."
Optimism about the U.S. Federal Reserve offering further
support at their next meeting which begins on Tuesday continued
to underpin equity indexes, but traders warned the recent
sideways move could be a sign of waning momentum and a precursor
to a correction.
Volumes on London's blue chip index were down 16 percent in
October to a daily average of 590 million versus the average for
the whole of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data, suggesting
investors were getting nervous as the index approached 13-year
highs and earnings were in downgrade territory.
A third of the way through the quarterly reporting season,
53 percent of companies have either met or beaten expectations,
roughly in line with the previous three quarters, but 67 percent
missed revenue expectations, according to Starmine data.
"Given that earnings are beating and revenues missing
expectations, this suggests that margins are taking some of the
strain ... Earnings downgrades are now being entirely driven by
revenues, with margins being revised up," UBS said in a note.
"Although this is still early days, if the surprises
continued at this rate, this would be worst reporting season for
revenues since 2009."
(Reporting by David Brett; editing by Mike Collett-White)