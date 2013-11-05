* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* RSA knocked by profit warning
* Miners boosted by China HSBC/Markit services PMI
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Nov 5 Britain's top share index weakened
on Tuesday, with insurer RSA sinking after a profit
warning while banks also dropped sharply.
RSA shed 6.3 percent in brisk volume after saying that
insured losses caused by recent severe weather in Europe and
Canada were "materially above assumptions" and that full-year
returns to shareholders were likely to suffer.
ETX Capital's head of trading Joe Rundle, however, remained
sanguine on the shares - currently at 121 pence - which found
support on Tuesday at their 200-day moving average at 120 pence.
"I would buy them now... It's a short-term hit on profits
but what it actually does is increase medium-term profitability
because it will push premiums up," he said.
"The cycle of premiums is that they tend to fall until
there's some disaster or some event like this, and then they
spike back up... so when RSA put their insurance premiums up
next month, or next year, everyone thinks 'that's reasonable'...
because the risk is fresh in everyone's minds."
Rundle reckoned that, in the next 12 months, the shares
could rise as high as 150 pence.
Trading volume in RSA stood at 480 percent of its 90-day
daily average, well above the FTSE 100 on 110 percent.
The UK benchmark closed down 16.78 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,746.84 points, led down by banking stocks
which knocked nearly 13 points off the index.
Europe's largest bank HSBC shed 0.7 percent and
Barclays fell 2.4 percent, with dealers citing
continuing regulatory probes which are forcing affected firms to
set aside ever growing pots of cash to settle cases.
On Monday, HSBC said it was trawling through sales of
investments to more than 200,000 customers amid fears of another
mis-selling scandal. Royal Bank of Scotland slipped 1.7
percent and traders pointed to Exane BNP Paribas' downgrade of
the UK lender as an additional drag on sentiment.
Miners helped limit the index's losses, up 1.5
percent, bolstered by a private survey showing the services
industry in top metals consumer China picked up in October in
further evidence its economy has stabilised.
"We like the energy and materials sectors in the UK - on a
general improvement in the global economy, also relative
valuations," said James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts.
"Analysts are just starting to upgrade their earnings
forecasts (for the two sectors). While they're still net quite
bearish, typically when they start to upgrade that's quite a
good time to get in."
The oil & gas sector is the second cheapest STOXX Europe 600
sector, trading on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of
9.9 times, while the basic resources sector trades on 12.8
times, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. The STOXX Europe
600 trades on 13.4 times.
Despite Tuesday's weakness, analysts remained bullish on the
FTSE 100, which hit a five-month high at 6,819 last week and is
up nearly 12 percent from June.
The third-quarter earnings season has helped underpin the
equity market rally, with half of European companies to have
reported so far having beaten or met earnings expectations,
Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.
"Given increasing corporate earnings and a strengthening
global and domestic economic recovery it is likely (equities)
from here will be broadly supported... we would expect the FTSE
to continue higher for a number of months," said Richard
Bonnor-Moris, head of multi-asset solutions at Newscape Capital
Group.
