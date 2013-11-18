* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's top shares were flat on Monday, held steady by Aberdeen Asset Management's deal to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) and the firm's robust results.

Aberdeen Asset Management jumped 12.7 percent in brisk trade after it bought SWIP, Lloyds Banking Group's fund management arm, for around 660 million pounds ($1.1 billion), and posted a 39 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit.

Trading volume in Aberdeen reached its 90-day daily average early, against the UK benchmark on just 7 percent.

Lloyds' shares, meanwhile, advanced 1.3 percent.

"It's one of those win-win situations - it's the right price for Aberdeen and Lloyds have got it away from their balance sheet," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

"It's just a continued reorganisation of the banks into core banking rather than trying to do a thousand other things... it may not be good for (the banking sector's) profit in the long term but it's good for sentiment in the medium term because that's what everyone wants the banks to (do) at the moment."

Sector peer RBS, up 0.2 percent, said on Monday it is in talks to sell its retail investor products and equity derivatives (IP & ED) business to an unnamed party as it continues to slim down its investment bank.

The broader FTSE 100 was down 6.77 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,686.67 points by 0838 GMT.

Investors were waiting for fresh catalysts to push the UK benchmark back up towards a recent five-month high of 6,819 hit at the end of October, with the index up more than 13 percent in 2013, bolstered by Fed stimulus.

The market focus this week will be on the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting on Wednesday, which could provide clues as to the timing of its likely move to trim stimulus.

Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari, noted that the index could encounter significant resistance around 6,700, a previous level of support and resistance, and then at the 20-day moving average, currently at 6,717. Further resistance should then be found around 6,744, last week's high, he said.

On the downside, the index should find support around 6,660, a significant level of resistance in the past months, he said.