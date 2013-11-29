* Banks gain as UK watchdog eases capital rules
* FTSE 100 index ends 0.06 percent lower
* Charts suggest outlook positive for FTSE
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 29 UK-listed financial stocks
advanced in relatively thin trading on Friday after the
country's banking regulator relaxed a new rule determining the
quality of assets banks must hold to cover risks from pension
liabilities.
UK banks rose 0.5 percent to top the
leaderboard, after the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA)
said at least 56 percent of supplementary capital to cover
mainly pension risks should be in top quality assets, not all of
it, as originally proposed.
"The fact that UK regulators didn't push up the leverage
ratio from 3 to 4 percent is a positive for UK financials
because it means they won't be squeezed so much on liquidity.
Many people had feared that the ratio would rise," said James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
The PRA said eight major lenders and building societies,
including Barclays, Lloyds and Standard
Chartered, must hold a core capital buffer equivalent
to 7 percent of their risk-weighted assets from January 2014.
They must comply with a leverage ratio of 3 percent.
Barclays rose 2.3 percent, the top FTSE gainer. Lloyds was
0.7 percent higher and Standard Chartered gained 0.4 percent.
However, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged down
0.06 percent, or 3.90 points, to 6,650.57 points at the close,
dragged lower by weaker mining stocks, which fell on profit
taking after rising more than 3 percent in the past two
sessions. FTSE volumes were 83 percent of their 90-day daily
average.
The index ended weaker on the month after gaining in both
September and October. It is down about 2 percent from highs of
around 6,800 points in October and some 3 percent below a
13-year peak of 6,875.62 hit in late May.
However, the FTSE remains up 13 percent this year, with
several traders saying they believed it would rally again in
December and could touch the 7,000 mark by the end of the year,
which would mark an all-time high for the index.
Over the past 29 years, the benchmark index has risen in
December in 23 of those years.
"The market has consolidated well and is in a much better
position to challenge the previous highs. The 7,000 level is a
reasonable target to achieve by the end of the year," said
Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Messels.
"If we see a rally in sectors such as mining and banking, we
could easily hit those target levels."
Broader market sentiment remained positive, with equities
supported by the British economy's rebound and predictions of
further improvements in economic indicators.
Goldman Sachs' chief UK economist Kevin Daly gave a positive
assessment on the economy, arguing that a recovery in the
banking sector - which was hit hard in the 2008 financial crisis
- would further support it.
On the downside, credit data company Experian fell
2.8 percent, making it the worst performer on the FTSE 100,
after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to "sell" from
"neutral".