* FTSE 100 down 1.76 points
* Lloyds falls; delays dividend prospect after charge
* Earnings in focus this week, concerns raised over Vodafone
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's top shares inched lower
to extend a recent slide on Monday, weighed down by an update
from Lloyds that demonstrated the banking sector is still to put
its problems fully behind it.
Lloyds fell 3.3 percent after it said it had set
aside a further 1.8 billion pounds ($3 billion) in the fourth
quarter to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection
insurance (PPI), and dividend payouts were to come later than
some in the market had anticipated.
"The PPI side of things is a historic problem that is
receding... but with people getting excited about a dividend
coming soon, the fact it has been put back removes the reason to
own those shares in the short-term," Zeg Choudhry, head of
equities trading at Northland Capital, said, adding that longer
term prospects for the stock were better.
"It's a short-term bump in the road rather than a stock
that's going into reverse."
In all, financials - a broad based sector which includes
banks, asset managers and insurers - trimmed 9.6 points off the
index, enough to bring it in to negative territory.
The FTSE 100 was down 1.76 points, essentially flat
in percentage terms, at 6,508.68 by 1151 GMT, following last
week's 2.3 percent decline.
Over the last fortnight, the index has lost 4.6 percent,
knocked back by concerns over emerging markets.
Unease about slowing Chinese growth and the withdrawal of
U.S. monetary stimulus spread from emerging market currencies to
the world's big stock markets, resulting in a 3.5 percent drop
for the FTSE in January, its biggest monthly decline since last
June and its worst January since 2010.
Alongside the emerging market worries, investor concern has
focused on the current earnings season, and whether it will
result in profits strong enough to justify lofty valuations
after a bumper 2013.
While Monday was quiet on the earnings front, there are
plenty of releases later on in the week - from the likes of oil
majors BG and BP, drugmakers AstraZeneca
and GlaxoSmithKline, and mobile phone group Vodafone
.
Vodafone is set to become one of the latest high profile
victims of the chaos engulfing the emerging economies of Africa
and Asia, readying itself for a big slide in its overseas
revenues, weekend press reports said.
"(Earnings have) been particularly ropey in the UK," Peel
Hunt equity strategist Ian Williams said.
"I think one or two investors have realised that valuations
are at the top end of that recent range and you can't afford the
number of disappointments on the trading front which we still
appear to be getting," he said.
The FTSE 100 is trading on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 13.3 times, against its 10-year average of 11.9 times,
Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
Of the 17 percent of European companies to have reported so
far, 44 percent have missed profits expectations, while 46
percent have missed expectations on revenue, Thomson Reuters
Starmine data shows.