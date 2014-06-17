* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Shire adds most points on bid speculation
* Whitbread rallies after strong update
* UK inflation data eyed at 0830 GMT
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 17 Britain's main equity index
steadied on Tuesday, helped by bid speculation around drugmaker
Shire and a strong trading update from Premier Inn-owner
Whitbread.
Shares in Shire rose 3.1 percent to add the most
points to the FTSE 100 after sources told Reuters the
healthcare group has hired investment bank Citi as an
adviser, expecting to receive takeover approaches.
"We've been buyers of Shire recently and on the back of this
we'd look to add to positions," said Manoj Ladwa, the head of
trading at TJM Partners.
Healthcare companies have seen a wave of merger and
acquisition speculation in the past two months. Shire has been
tipped as a possible target partly because of its tax base in
Ireland, where effective corporate tax rates are among the
lowest in the world. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent since
mid-April.
"You've got at least a third of the value of any bid priced
in, but I think you've still got a fair amount of upside
potential even if you buy at this sort of level," TJM's Ladwa
said.
He said the stock, now trading around 36 pounds ($60.45),
could hit 50 pounds if a bid materialises.
Shire's stock added 2.6 points to the FTSE, which was up
7.93 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,762.57 points at 0747 GMT.
Also helping prop up the index was Whitbread,
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, which reported
a robust start to the year, driven by particularly strong growth
at its Premier Inn hotels business.
The FTSE had fallen in three of the previous four sessions,
pressured by geopolitical concerns ranging from violence in Iraq
to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Thirty-minutes charts on the index's June futures,
up 0.1 percent at 6,762.5 points, showed upside potential was
limited. Short-term momentum, as gauged by the index's moving
averages, was positive, but the future contract was capped by
resistance less than 1 percent above current levels.
"The upward potential should be limited by the resistance
threshold at 6,810, corresponding to the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement level of the previous down move," said Nicolas
Suiffet, an analyst at Trading Central in Paris.
British inflation data for May, due at 0830 GMT, will be
scrutinised after the governor of the Bank of England, Mark
Carney, last week raised the prospect of a rate increase sooner
than the market had expected.
One of the Bank of England's most dovish policymakers, David
Miles, has said that he expects to vote for a hike in interest
rates by May 2015, the Times of London reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Larry King)