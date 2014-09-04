* FTSE 100 index up 0.1 pct
* Briefly hits 14-1/2 year high after ECB unveils new
stimulus
* BP falls; U.S. court says firm 'grossly negligent' in 2010
spill
* Standard Life surges on deal to sell Canadian assets
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's top shares rose on
Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates and
announced plans to buy assets in a bid to shore up euro zone
inflation, though steep falls in BP capped gains.
BP shares fell 5.9 percent, suffering their biggest one-day
percentage drop since June 2010, after a judge in the United
States said the oil major had been "grossly negligent" for its
role in the 2010 spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The share price drop wiped some $8.7 billion off the
company's market capitalisation. The ruling could add billions
of dollars in fines to the more than $42 billion in charges
taken so far for the worst offshore disaster in U.S. history.
BP said it would appeal the court decision.
Traders took the view that the share price drop would prove
relatively short-lived.
"Obviously the market's not taken it well and it was a
little bit unexpected ... (but) it is a short-term concern;
longer term BP are cash generative and I'm sure they'll have the
funds to pay for this," TJM Partners' head of
trading, Manoj Ladwa, said.
Trading volume in the stock stood at more than four times
its 90-day daily average, against 113 percent on the broader
FTSE 100.
The index, which briefly hit a 14-1/2 year high at
6,904.86, closed up 4.39 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,877.97.
The market was given a fillip earlier in the session when
the ECB unexpectedly cut interest rates to new record lows and
the bank's president Mario Draghi said it would start buying
securitised loans and covered bonds next month to help unblock
lending in the euro zone.
But with the FTSE 100 up some 5 percent since early August,
bolstered by expectations of the new economic stimulus measures,
some traders reckoned the rally has run its course.
"It was factored in - it's too little too late as far as the
market's concerned," TJM Partners' Ladwa said.
Other sharp movers included Standard Life, which
surged 8.1 percent in brisk trade after agreeing to sell its
Canadian operations.
The UK life insurance index climbed 1 percent
following Standard Life's deal worth about C$4 billion ($3.7
billion) in cash with Manulife Financial Corp.
Trading volume in Standard Life stood at almost seven times
its 90-day daily average.
The companies said they will also expand an existing wealth
and asset management partnership, with Manulife distributing
Standard Life funds in Canada, the United States and Asia, and
Standard Life doing the same in the UK retail market.
"(This) accelerates Standard Life's strategy of asset
gathering and asset management and removes a major exposure of
the group's balance sheet to spread and guarantee risk," Eamonn
Flanagan, analyst at Shore Capital, said.
"The agreement for Manulife to act as distributor for SL's
funds should deliver growth in funds, thus accelerating Standard
Life's focus as an asset gatherer and manager."
The Bank of England also held a policy meeting on Thursday.
It kept interest rates on hold.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Susan Fenton)