* FTSE 100 down 1 pct; FTSE 100 volatility index jumps
* Unease follows independence poll showing lead for 'yes'
camp
* Scotland-exposed shares among top fallers
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top shares dropped
further from a recent 14-1/2 year high on Monday, led by firms
with exposure to Scotland after a pre-referendum poll
unexpectedly showing a lead for supporters of Scottish
independence rattled investor sentiment.
With the Sept. 18 vote looming, the YouGov survey for the
Sunday Times newspaper was the first this year to give the "Yes"
to independence campaign a lead, putting it on 51 percent
against the "no" camp on 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead
for the unionist campaign in just a month.
The British government scrambled to respond by promising a
range of new powers for Scotland if it chooses to stay within
the United Kingdom.
Companies with strong business ties to Scotland fell across
the board.
Defence contractor Babcock topped the blue-chip
fallers' list, down 5.3 percent, while engineer Weir Group
fell 2.4 percent. Banks Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group both fell 3.2 percent, insurer
Standard Life shed 4.1 percent and energy supplier SSE
fell 2.6 percent.
"If Scotland decides to go down the road of a new currency,
what effect does that have on (these companies') Scottish assets
and the valuations of their Scottish assets? We don't know,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The pound is one of several contentious issues in an
increasingly heated Scottish referendum debate. Pro-independence
leader Alex Salmond says Scotland will share the currency while
Westminster has ruled this out, leading to uncertainty about
valuations, debt and the sharing of North Sea oil revenues.
The FTSE 100 was down 70.66 points, or 1 percent, at
6,784.44 points by 1118 GMT, well off the 14-1/2 year high of
6,904.86 reached last week, while sterling dived to its lowest
in nearly 10 months against the dollar.
With 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming from
overseas, a weaker sterling on the back of the political
uncertainty holds a silver lining for many.
But a 5-1/2 percentage point jump in the FTSE 100 Volatility
index, which measures the price of options on UK
blue-chip stocks, suggested concerns about the vote could set
the market up for a rocky ride.
"Currency is pretty important for FTSE returns," Gerry
Fowler, global head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP
Paribas, said.
"If you do get a 'Yes' vote producing market uncertainty and
the currency continues to plummet... then you might well see
that the FTSE becomes more volatile - and it's probably a net
benefit for the exporters."
Among other sharp movers, Associated British Foods
fell 4.6 percent despite maintaining its annual earnings
guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion
chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in the group's sugar
operations.
"Shareholders are so accustomed to ABF upgrading profit
forecasts that today's strong trading update without a material
upgrade to estimates may mean some profit taking after a near
doubling of the share price over the past year." Neil Shah,
analyst at Edison Investment, said.
