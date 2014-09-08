* FTSE 100 down 1 pct; FTSE 100 volatility index jumps

* Unease follows independence poll showing lead for 'yes' camp

* Scotland-exposed shares among top fallers

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top shares dropped further from a recent 14-1/2 year high on Monday, led by firms with exposure to Scotland after a pre-referendum poll unexpectedly showing a lead for supporters of Scottish independence rattled investor sentiment.

With the Sept. 18 vote looming, the YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper was the first this year to give the "Yes" to independence campaign a lead, putting it on 51 percent against the "no" camp on 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.

The British government scrambled to respond by promising a range of new powers for Scotland if it chooses to stay within the United Kingdom.

Companies with strong business ties to Scotland fell across the board.

Defence contractor Babcock topped the blue-chip fallers' list, down 5.3 percent, while engineer Weir Group fell 2.4 percent. Banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group both fell 3.2 percent, insurer Standard Life shed 4.1 percent and energy supplier SSE fell 2.6 percent.

"If Scotland decides to go down the road of a new currency, what effect does that have on (these companies') Scottish assets and the valuations of their Scottish assets? We don't know," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

The pound is one of several contentious issues in an increasingly heated Scottish referendum debate. Pro-independence leader Alex Salmond says Scotland will share the currency while Westminster has ruled this out, leading to uncertainty about valuations, debt and the sharing of North Sea oil revenues.

The FTSE 100 was down 70.66 points, or 1 percent, at 6,784.44 points by 1118 GMT, well off the 14-1/2 year high of 6,904.86 reached last week, while sterling dived to its lowest in nearly 10 months against the dollar.

With 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming from overseas, a weaker sterling on the back of the political uncertainty holds a silver lining for many.

But a 5-1/2 percentage point jump in the FTSE 100 Volatility index, which measures the price of options on UK blue-chip stocks, suggested concerns about the vote could set the market up for a rocky ride.

"Currency is pretty important for FTSE returns," Gerry Fowler, global head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP Paribas, said.

"If you do get a 'Yes' vote producing market uncertainty and the currency continues to plummet... then you might well see that the FTSE becomes more volatile - and it's probably a net benefit for the exporters."

Among other sharp movers, Associated British Foods fell 4.6 percent despite maintaining its annual earnings guidance, with a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued weakness in the group's sugar operations.

"Shareholders are so accustomed to ABF upgrading profit forecasts that today's strong trading update without a material upgrade to estimates may mean some profit taking after a near doubling of the share price over the past year." Neil Shah, analyst at Edison Investment, said. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by John Stonestreet)