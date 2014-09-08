* FTSE 100 drops 0.5 percent; volatility index jumps
* Scottish independence poll shows lead for "yes" camp
* Scotland-exposed shares among top fallers
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top shares fell further
from last week's 14-1/2 year high on Monday, led by firms with
exposure to Scotland after a poll unexpectedly showed a lead for
supporters of Scottish independence before a Sept. 18
referendum.
The YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper was the
first this year to give the "Yes" campaign a lead, putting it on
51 percent against the "No" camp on 49 percent, overturning a
22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.
The British government scrambled to respond by again
promising a range of extra new powers for Scotland if it chooses
to stay within the United Kingdom.
Companies with strong business ties to Scotland fell across
the board.
Defence contractor Babcock lost 2.4 percent and
engineering group Weir 1.3 percent. Lloyds Banking
Group and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3 percent
and 1.8 percent, respectively, insurer Standard Life
dropped 2.8 percent and energy supplier SSE 2.4 percent.
"If Scotland decides to go down the road of a new currency,
what effect does that have on (these companies') Scottish assets
and the valuations of their Scottish assets? We don't know,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The pound is one of several hotly debated issues in an
increasingly heated Scottish referendum debate. Scottish First
Minister Alex Salmond says Scotland would share the currency but
Westminster has ruled this out, leading to uncertainty about
valuations, debt and the sharing of North Sea oil revenues.
The FTSE 100 was down 35.08 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,820.02 points by 1418 GMT, well off its Sept. 4 multi-year
high of 6,904.86, having also fallen on Friday, while sterling
dived to its lowest in nearly 10 months against the dollar.
With 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming from
overseas, a weaker sterling on the back of the political
uncertainty holds a silver lining for many.
But a 2-1/2 percentage point jump in the FTSE 100 Volatility
Index, which measures the price of options on UK
blue-chip stocks, suggested concerns about the vote could set
the market up for a rocky ride.
"Currency is pretty important for FTSE returns," Gerry
Fowler, global head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP
Paribas, said.
"If you do get a 'Yes' vote producing market uncertainty and
the currency continues to plummet on high volatility then you
might well see that the FTSE becomes more volatile - and it's
probably a net benefit for the exporters," he said.
Among other big movers, Associated British Foods
fell 4.7 percent despite maintaining its earnings guidance, with
a good finish to the year from discount fashion chain Primark
offsetting continued weakness in the group's sugar operations.
"Shareholders are so accustomed to ABF upgrading profit
forecasts that today's strong trading update without a material
upgrade to estimates may mean some profit taking after a near
doubling of the share price over the past year." Neil Shah,
analyst at Edison Investment, said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Louise
Ireland)