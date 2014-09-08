* FTSE 100 drops 0.3 percent; volatility index jumps
* Scottish independence poll shows lead for "yes" camp
* Scotland-exposed shares among top fallers
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's top shares fell further
from last week's 14-1/2 year high on Monday, hurt by firms with
exposure to Scotland after a poll unexpectedly showed a lead for
supporters of Scottish independence before a Sept. 18
referendum.
The YouGov survey for the Sunday Times newspaper was the
first this year to give the "Yes" campaign a lead, putting it on
51 percent against the "No" camp on 49 percent, overturning a
22-point lead for the unionist campaign in just a month.
The British government scrambled to respond by again
promising a range of extra new powers for Scotland if it chooses
to stay within the United Kingdom.
Companies with strong business ties to Scotland fell across
the board.
Defence contractor Babcock lost 2.3 percent and
engineering group Weir 1.5 percent. Lloyds Banking
Group and Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2.4
percent and 1.3 percent respectively, insurer Standard Life
dropped 2.4 percent and energy supplier SSE 2.3
percent.
"If Scotland decides to go down the road of a new currency,
what effect does that have on (these companies') Scottish assets
and the valuations of their Scottish assets? We don't know,"
Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said.
The pound is one of several contentious issues in an
increasingly heated Scottish referendum debate. Scottish First
Minister Alex Salmond says Scotland would share the currency but
Westminster has ruled this out, leading to uncertainty about
valuations, debt and the sharing of North Sea oil revenues.
The FTSE 100 closed down 20.33 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,834.77, well off its Sept. 4 multi-year high of
6,904.86, having also fallen on Friday, while sterling dived to
its lowest in nearly 10 months against the dollar.
With 75 percent of revenues from UK blue chips coming from
overseas, a weaker sterling on the back of the political
uncertainty holds a silver lining for many - ARM Holdings
for one, the top blue-chip riser.
Nick James, analyst at Numis Securities, said the fact ARM
is a U.S.-dollar revenue company but with about half of its cost
base in the UK was one possible driver of the 2.6 percent share
price gain on Monday.
Also, with Chinese e-commerce under the spotlight this week
as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N two-week IPO
marketing blitz gets underway, ARM - which designs chips used in
almost all smartphones - could be a beneficiary of any uptick in
shoppers in China turning to smartphones to buy online, he said.
"If you were looking for a way of getting exposure to China
or the demand growth that something like Alibaba is getting, one
of the things that people are a little bit focused on with
Alibaba is this kind of transition of PCs to mobile in terms of
where people are doing their shopping," he said.
"ARM is quite an attractive way of playing it," he added.
Meanwhile, a 2.8 percentage point jump in the FTSE 100
Volatility Index, which measures the price of options
on UK blue-chip stocks, suggested concerns about the vote could
set the market up for a rocky ride.
"Currency is pretty important for FTSE returns," Gerry
Fowler, global head of equity and derivatives strategy at BNP
Paribas, said.
"If you do get a 'Yes' vote producing market uncertainty and
the currency continues to plummet on high volatility then you
might well see that the FTSE becomes more volatile - and it's
probably a net benefit for the exporters," he said.
Associated British Foods fell 5.2 percent despite
maintaining its earnings guidance, with a good finish to the
year from discount fashion chain Primark offsetting continued
weakness in the group's sugar operations.
"Shareholders are so accustomed to ABF upgrading profit
forecasts that today's strong trading update without a material
upgrade to estimates may mean some profit taking after a near
doubling of the share price over the past year." Neil Shah,
analyst at Edison Investment, said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)