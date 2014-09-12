LONDON, Sept 12 Shares in oil major BP briefly spiked higher on Friday, a move which several traders blamed on a likely human error - a "fat finger" trade.

The flurry of activity in BP shares at 1041 GMT saw the shares jump 4.8 percent to 494.9 pence, adding around 4.3 billion pounds (6.98 billion US dollar) to the company's market value. At 1101 GMT, they were trading 0.3 percent lower at 470.86 pence.

"(It) looks like a fat finger," said a London-based trader.

