* FTSE 100 index down 0.6 percent
* Banks fall back as euro zone debt crisis worries remain
* Miners weak as copper prices retreat
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON Dec.12 Britain's leading share
index fell back on Monday, reversing most of Friday's gains, led
by weaker banks and miners unnerved by concerns that last week's
EU summit agreement designed to solve the euro zone debt crisis
might not go far enough.
Twenty-six European Union leaders -- all except Britain's --
on Friday agreed to pursue stricter budget rules for the single
currency area and also to have euro zone states and others
provide up to 200 billion euros in bilateral loans to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle the crisis.
IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said at the weekend
that the agreement for deeper economic integration was a step in
the right direction but not a complete solution for the crisis.
British banks were big fallers, reversing
Friday's advance, with the sector weighed by worries about the
euro zone debt crisis and the isolation of Britain in any future
negotiations after prime minister David Cameron failed to back
the summit agreement.
RBS shed 2.5 percent as a long awaited report by
Britain's Financial Services Authority said the lender was
dragged to the brink of collapse three years ago by "poor
management decisions, deficient regulation and a flawed
supervisory approach".
"The continuing euro zone crisis and the UK's isolationist
stance are front and centre for investors this morning, knocking
risk-sensitive issues such as banks. But with volumes again
thin, and little real incentive for anyone to get involved, the
market is just drifting," said Mic Mills, head of electronic
trading at ETX Capital.
By 0908 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 30.93
points, or 0.6 percent at 5,498.28, having closed up 0.8 percent
on Friday, as investor sentiment soured again.
Miners fell as copper prices dropped,
erasing some of the previous session's gains, as scepticism
about Europe's moves towards fiscal union countered optimism
that China's appetite for the metal will grow.
China's copper imports in November reached their highest
level since March 2010, rising 17.9 percent on the month to
452,022 tonnes, preliminary data from China's General
Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.
ENRC shed 4.8 percent, the biggest blue chip
faller. The Kazakh miner is examining existing allegations of
corruption at a Kazakh iron ore subsidiary but denied on Sunday
that it was the subject of a formal investigation by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
DEFENSIVE GAINS
Defensively-perceived stocks provided the main blue chip
gainers, led by Imperial Tobacco and British American
Tobacco, up 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Brewer SABMiller, up 0.4 percent, also got a boost
from an Exane BNP Paribas upgrade to "neutral".
On the second-line, struggling baby goods chain Mothercare
was a top FTSE 250 gainer, up 7.5 percent after
the Sunday times said private equity giant Cinven was plotting
an ambitious break-up bid for the group.
"With the holidays approaching, this week could be the week
where traders make the decision to drive this market higher into
the end of the year with a so-called 'Santa Claus Rally' or
resume the downtrend which has been the theme for most of the
year," said James A. Hyerczyk, Analyst at Autochartist.
No British economic data will be released on Monday.