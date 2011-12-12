* FTSE down 1.8 percent
* Banks and miners fall
* Defensives in demand as economic crunch bites
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 fell in
light volume on Monday, with investors selling riskier banking
and mining assets as analysts concluded the lack of detail in a
European deal on fiscal union left question marks over its
long-term plausibility.
London's blue-chips fell 101.35 points, or 1.8
percent, to 5,427.86, erasing Friday's 0.8 percent rise, as
analysts said there was far more work for European leaders to do
before Europe's debt crisis could be solved.
Analysts at RBS, and Brewin Dolphin's Mike Lenhoff, said the
lack of detail left doubts over euro zone fiscal union, which in
turn could prevent more meaningful support from the European
Central Bank.
In addition, Standard and Poor's credit rating agency said
the European Union will need more summits to resolve its debt
turmoil and time is running out.
Credit Suisse said: "There are no details on any of the key
issues (of the European agreement) -- just lots of promises. And
historically, follow-through has disappointed."
Banks were the main drag on a FTSE 100 index
that has remained largely between 5,400 and 5,600 since the
start of December.
Royal Bank of Scotland shed 6.5 percent as the
Financial Services Authority (FSA) reported into the
near-collapse of the bank in 2008.
Seymour Pierce analyst Bruce Packard, who has a "reduce"
rating on RBS, said he did not think the report altered the
investment case for the bank.
UK mining shares fell, with worries about
Europe more than offsetting strong copper import data from
China.
ENRC dropped 7.4 percent after a weekend news
report citing talks with Britain's Serious Fraud Office on
corruption allegations revived concerns about coporate
governance at the FTSE 100 Kazakh miner.
Inmarsat shed 5.3 percent on concerns over the
wireless service run by partner LightSquared.
Across the Atlantic, Wall Street indexes were lower as the
U.S. joined the post-summit sell-off, and as Intel said
fourth-quarter results would miss its forecast.
The demand for stocks offering shelter from the economic
storm was the main reason the UK's benchmark index did not
register a steeper fall.
"Undeniably the post-bubble landscape is a challenging one
... An extended period of depressed economic activity and a low
average returns environment appear inevitable," said Jeff
Munroe, chief investment officer at Newton, which has assets
under management of some 43.4 billion pounds ($67.8 billion).
"We believe growth opportunities lie in selective emerging
economies -- especially those with positive demographics and low
debt-to-GDP ratios, as well as in the technology, energy and
healthcare sectors."
ON THE DEFENSIVE
Defensive stocks rose: drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
climbed 0.3 percent and drinks firm Diageo 1 percent.
Imperial Tobacco gained 0.5 percent, also boosted by
the quashing of a 112-million pound Office of Fair Trading
penalty imposed for allegedly restricting competition.
SABMiller (SAB) outperformed the FTSE 100 as a
defensively-perceived brewer, and was boosted by an upgrade to
"neutral" from "underperform" by Exane BNP Paribas.
The broker said risk it had assigned to SABMiller's takeover
of Australia's Foster's has now played out.
Exane also floated the idea that a potential combination of
Anheuser Busch InBev and SAB was gaining more
traction.
With stock valuations beaten down on the back of the global
financial crisis, UK-listed companies are proving attractive.
Mothercare rose 4.6 percent, after the Sunday
Telegraph said buyout firm Cinven is assessing a 150 million
pound-plus takeover of the mother-and-baby products retailer.
London Stock Exchange is buying British publisher
Pearson's 50 percent stake in FTSE International for
450 million pounds to take full control of the index firm and
ramp up its derivatives business.
Panmure Gordon analyst Alex DeGroote said Pearson had
secured a decent premium for a business that was no longer core
to its central strategy.
CSR was 9.8 percent higher after the chipmaker said
it would end its investment in digital television systems on a
chip and silicon tuners, and reiterated its fourth-quarter
outlook, which analysts said was a positive step further in
right-sizing the business.