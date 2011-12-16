* FTSE ends 0.3 pct lower
* Miners rally as copper rebounds
* Defensives hit by profit taking
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Dec 16 Britain's large-caps index
closed a touch lower on Friday after giving away gains in late
trading, with profit taking on defensive stocks more than
offsetting a rally among miners and energy shares.
The FTSE 100 closed down 13.5 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5387.34 points, to record a 2.6 percent loss on a
week marked by rising concerns over the effectiveness of
Europe's response to its debt crisis.
The index traded in positive territory for most of the
session, with mining stocks rallying as copper
price rebounded from recent losses, helped by signs the United
States economy was recovering.
Gains petered out in afternoon trade and the FTSE sent a
bearish technical signal as it failed to close above the 50
percent retracement of the October-November move at 5,433.8,
which it had broken in morning trading.
Volumes were high at 137 percent of the 90-day average, as
futures and options expiries drew investors into an otherwise
sleepy December market, and contributed to share price
volatility.
Traders expected volume to come down again next week,
regarding bond auctions in Greece and Spain on Dec. 20 as the
last key events to watch before Christmas.
"Next week, short-lived price action remains the most
probable scenario, with low volume," Trading Central technical
analyst, Nicolas Suiffet, said.
Suiffet has a bearish stance on the FTSE March futures,
which settled 0.2 percent lower at 5,363.5 on Friday.
"As long as the resistance threshold on 5,435 is not
penetrated the risk remains to the downside and a fall to the
previous low, which is around 5,320, is likely in the
forthcoming days."
MINING RALLY
Copper miners Kazakhmys and Antofagasta,
each up more than 3 percent, were the best performers on the
FTSE, as the price of the red metal rebounded.
However, copper was down around 6 percent for the week, on
track for its biggest weekly loss since the end of September and
the first annual decline since 2008, when the global credit
crunch was at its worst.
Mining stocks have fallen over 30 percent since
the start of the year, or more than three times as much as the
FTSE 350 index, on concerns about deteriorating economic
conditions in Europe and slowing growth in big consumers of
metal, such as China.
UBS said it was "overweight" miners after their de-rating
and Liberum Capital said value in the sector was apparent.
At the other end of the spectrum, tobacco and
food stocks stocks, which are up 21.9 percent and
4.6 percent this year, were hit by profit takers.
"Defensives' performance has been quite strong so they are
showing high valuations already, whereas miners and industrials
are more attractive," Stefan Hofrichter, chief economist at
Allianz Global Investors/RCM and a member of the asset manager's
asset allocation committee said.
The media sector also underperformed, weighed down by BSkyB
, down 1.2 percent, which was downgraded by Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch on cost and competition concerns.
The broker also downgraded Anglo-Dutch publishing group Reed
Elsevier, down 0.5 percent, citing lack of new catalysts
after a strong run, while it upgraded "best of breed" Pearson
, sending the stock 0.7 percent higher.