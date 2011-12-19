* FTSE 100 down 0.2 percent
* Banks fall ahead of government response to ICB
* HMV weakens as loss widens
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's top share index
was lower on Monday morning, following weakness overnight in
Asia after news North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died,
sparked concern over regional stability.
Investors were also unnerved by Fitch saying it may
downgrade France and six other euro zone countries as a
comprehensive solution to the region's debt crisis was
"technically and politically beyond reach".
The FTSE 100 was down 8.79 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 5,378.55 by 0926 GMT, in choppy trade, with low volumes
exacerbating moves. The index fell 0.3 percent on Friday.
Following the news of Kim Jong-il's death, South Korea,
still technically at war with North Korea, placed troops and all
government workers on emergency alert, with the government
saying there was no sign of unusual North Korean troop
movements.
Financial markets fear instability in northeast Asia because
of the unpredictability of a leadership transition in
impoverished, secretive North Korea.
Traders were unsure about what might prove a draw for
investors, many of whom will be looking to square positions as
December grinds on, as jitters surrounding Europe's debt
situation drain risk appetite.
"With credit rating downgrades, ongoing sovereign debt
issues and uncertainty in the Korean peninsula, it is difficult
to see where the upside will come from in what is a
traditionally strong week," Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
Banks were among the biggest drags on the
index, under pressure ahead of finance minister George Osborne's
formal response to proposals laid out in September by the
government-sponsored Independent Commission on Banking.
Britain will give its full backing to proposals to shake up
the country's banks, forcing lenders to form barriers between
their retail operations and riskier investment arms to protect
customers better in any future crisis.
Royal Bank of Scotland, reported by the Sunday
Telegraph to be considering closing more than half its
investment bank as it prepares an overhaul of the business, was
among the top fallers, off 1.8 percent.
Barclays shed 1.6 percent and Standard Chartered
slipped 0.5 percent.
"Uncertainty is the keyword this morning, with especially
the death of the North Korean leader a big surprise, and while
it might be positive long term, short term anything can happen,"
said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which
manages $500 million of assets.
"Liquidity is going to disappear quickly in the run-up to
Christmas."
Retailers were bracing themselves for the final festive
trading week against the backdrop of harsh conditions on the
high street, with consumers squeezed by debts and high prices.
Entertainment retailer HMV, grappling with waning
demand in its core CD and DVD markets, sank 7 percent as it
posted a wider first-half loss and said it faced a battle to
stay in business.
Seymour Pierce halved its target price for HMV to 2.5 pence,
repeating its "sell" rating.
Blacks Leisure slid 12.5 percent, with hopes of a
formal takeover bid for the outdoor clothing and equipment
retailer fading as rival retailers and buyout firms see a
pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the
indebted group, the Financial Times reported.