* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Weakness among banks ahead of government response to ICB
* HMV falls as loss widens
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 share
index rose slightly on Monday, supported by gains from defensive
tobacco and pharmaceutical stocks as investors worried over
regional instability in Asia following North Korean leader Kim
Jong-il's death.
Investors were also unnerved by credit ratings agency Fitch
saying over the weekend that it may downgrade France and six
other euro zone countries as it viewed a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis to be "technically and politically
beyond reach".
The FTSE banking sector index, seen as a
barometer of the broader economy, came under some pressure as
the market considered the outlook for 2012 with a mixture of
optimisim and fear, after a year characterised by huge
volatility triggered in part by concerns over the European debt
crisis.
In addition finance minister George Osborne is due to give
the government's formal response later on Monday to the
proposals for reform of the banking sector made by the
government-appointed Independent Commission on Banking in
September.
Credit Suisse gave a cautiously optimistic view for markets
and economies for 2012, focusing on quantitative easing heading
off a deflationary outcome and a perception that tail risks were
receding.
"We believe the political will, and a consciousness of the
ultimate costs involved, will see the euro area crisis
ultimately resolved. That is not to say this is a world in which
to base stock selection on strong macro views," the bank said in
a note.
"As much as the exposure to event risk such an approach
results in, sub-trend growth and severe constraints on the
access to external capital suggests strong business models will
prevail."
Meanwhile Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays Wealth,
said: "The corporate picture still remains bright, U.S. growth
is exciting, and emerging markets are still powering ahead, but
there's still potential for further disruption caused by the
European sovereign debt crisis that could certainly infringe
upon financial markets' performance next year."
The FTSE 100 was up 3.70 points, or 0.1 percent, at
5,391.04 by 1154 GMT, in choppy trade as low volumes exacerbated
moves, with the index having traded only 22 percent of its
90-day average. The FTSE 100 fell 0.3 percent on Friday.
Atif Latif, director of equities and derivatives at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said a breach below the important October support
at 5,340 might further target 5,275 -- the December support.
He said that below 5,275, support is seen near the lower
Bollinger band at 5,095.
Retailers braced themselves as the final festive trading
week kicked off against a backdrop of harsh conditions on the
high street, with consumers squeezed by debts and high prices.
Entertainment retailer HMV sank 11 percent as it
posted wider first-half losses and warned it faced a battle to
stay in business, while Ocado shed 9 percent after the
online grocer issued a profit warning.
Blacks Leisure slid 12.5 percent, with hopes of a
formal takeover bid for the outdoor clothing and equipment
retailer fading as rival retailers and buyout firms saw a
pre-pack administration as the only viable solution for the
indebted group, according to a report in the Financial Times.
On the upside, cruise ship operator was among the top
blue-chip risers, firming 1.8 percent as Evolution Securities
repeats its "buy" rating on the company ahead of its
fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.
And Aggreko, the world's biggest temporary power
provider, climbed 1.4 percent after nudging up its pretax profit
forecast for 2011 to about 324 million pounds after a strong
finish to the year, leaving it well positioned for the start of
2012.