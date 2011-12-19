* FTSE down 0.4 percent
* Banks wane as UK govt backs reform proposals
* Defensives rise as worries over global economy persist
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 19 Banks dragged Britain's
FTSE 100 lower on in extremely light trade on Monday after the
British government estimated the cost to banks of reforming the
UK banking system could be as much as 8 billion pounds.
London's blue chip index was down 22.35 points, or
0.4 percent, at 5,364.99, with volumes at just 67 percent of
their already weak 90-day average.
"Most active market participants seem to have had enough of
2011 and are prepared to sit tight and wait and see what 2012
brings," Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, said.
"It seems that the likelihood of another seasonal 'Santa
rally' is diminishing."
UK-listed banks were under pressure as the
British government backed proposals to force lenders to form
barriers between their retail and riskier investment arms to
protect ordinary customers better in case of a crisis.
The cost of reforms could put a further squeeze on bank
lending, potentially heaping more misery on cash-strapped
consumers and in turn retailers.
British online grocer Ocado slipped 16.9 percent
after issuing a profit warning.
Entertainment retailer HMV fell 27.7 percent after
it warned it could go out of business as a downturn in consumer
spending accelerates the long-term decline of its core CDs and
DVDs markets.
They followed recent disappointing updates from Tesco
and Kesa in the lead-up to the important
Christmas trading period.
Blacks Leisure dropped another 37.5 percent as
hopes of a formal takeover bid for the struggling outdoor goods
retailer faded as rivals and buy-out firms see a pre-pack
administration as the only viable solution for the indebted
group, the Financial Times said.
DEFENSIVE POSITIONING
Octopus's Wallin said his firm was content to maintain its
current positioning, with increased cash levels and portfolios
which have a broadly neutral outlook for equities, and with a
preference for more defensive funds and fund managers.
Reuters polls showed that investors raised their cash
balances to the highest in a year in December as they prepared
for a jittery 2012 with growing concerns over the euro zone debt
crisis, although some dipped back into cheap equities.
Sentiment among those investors that did trade waned after
Fitch ratings agency warned late on Friday that a comprehensive
solution to the euro zone's debt crisis was beyond reach, and
put six euro zone economies on watch for potential near-term
downgrades.
And Moody's cut Belgium's rating by two notches with a
negative outlook, as European finance ministers met to discuss
plans to enhance the IMF's arsenal and press on with a drive for
tighter fiscal rules.
There were macro political worries too, as stability in
Korea was brought into question after the death of North Korean
leader Kim Jong-il, who will be succeeded by his youngest son,
Kim Jong-un, according to North Korea's official KCNA news
agency.
"The approach that youngest son Kim Jong-un takes on foreign
policy is the most immediate concern because the truth is, we
know nothing about this character and how he will respond to his
newfound power," Caxton FX's analyst, Richard Driver, said.
With so much gloom surrounding the global economy, riskier
assets such as mining, integrated oil
and financial stocks were weaker.
Sandy Jadeja, chief technical analyst at City Index, said
the current level of the FTSE does not look good for the bulls,
who will need to lift the index above 5445-5600 in order to
tackle the 5,820 level again.
"The current position may be setting up a bearish Head and
Shoulder pattern that could turn nasty for a 2012 start," he
said.
Defensive stocks, those perceived as being safer havens in
uncertain economic times, such as Imperial Tobacco,
drugmaker Shire and Unilever, featured
prominently among the risers, gaining as much as 1.9 percent.
Having been in positive territory for much of the session,
Carnival closed 0.7 percent lower ahead of the release
of the cruise operator's fourth-quarter results due out on
Tuesday.