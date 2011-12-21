* FTSE up 0.5 percent
* Lloyds higher as Exane upgrades rating
* Thorntons tumbles on profit warning
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 21 Banks led Britain's top
share index higher on Wednesday, echoing strong overnight gains
on Wall Street, with Lloyds Banking Group outperforming on the
back of a double upgrade from Exane BNP Paribas.
London's blue chips rose 28.27 points, or 0.5
percent to 5,447.87 by 0854 GMT, extending the previous
session's 1.0 percent rise, as the index continued its bounce
off the support level of around 5,340 -- its 100-day moving
average -- but analysts are yet to be convinced of the
sustainability of recent gains.
"Traders are probably going to want to see a push back
through the 50-day moving average, at 5,450 or so, before they
are convinced that this is more than another flash of
volatility," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles
Stanley, said.
Previously beaten down banks led the risers
with Lloyds Banking Group up 4.3 percent as Exane BNP
Paribas upgraded the UK lender to "outperform" from
"underperform" on valuation grounds.
"Trading at 0.4 times 2013 tangible book, the current share
price appears to imply little or no franchise value for the
'Core' business," Exane said in a note.
"If economic conditions stabilise and Lloyds Banking Group
is able to avoid raising capital then valuation of the 'Core'
business starts to look highly compelling," it said, adding
there is potentially 65 percent upside to the current share
price.
That had a positive readacross for the rest of the UK-listed
banks, with Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
bouncing more than 3.5 percent each.
The sector was also boosted ahead of the European Central
Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans which is expected to
draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an
impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money
markets.
"It seems that the ECB's tactic of providing unlimited 3
year loans to banks is finally having a positive impact on both
credit and equity markets," a London-based trader said.
"This has permeated confidence throughout the markets and
lowered Italy's and Spain's borrowing costs to a more manageable
level."
With risk appetite back on for the time being, equities such
as integrated oils and miners rallied
too.
Lingering concerns over the outlook, however, blighted the
sector after British chocolatier Thorntons, down more
than 30 percent, issued a profit warning.
"Christmas, although lacking in cheer for the retailers,
might not be quite as bad as expected despite a significant
number of profit warnings, subdued sales following unusually
warm autumn weather and heavier discounting," Freddie George,
analyst at Seymour Pierce, said.
"Post-Christmas, however, we do not expect to see a 2008
rebound in sales. We thus remain cautious on the General
Retailers and maintain that it is still too early to buy the
sector."
The main domestic macroeconomic focus on Wednesday will be
on minutes from the December Bank of England MPC meeting, due at
0930 GMT, with UK November public sector borrowing figures also
scheduled for release at 0930 GMT.