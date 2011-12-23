* FTSE up 0.6 percent
* Index pushes past 50-day moving average of 5,450
* Banks, commods lead index higher in risk on trade
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 23 Britain's top share index
rose early on Friday, as investors squeezed previously beaten
down riskier assets such as banks and commodity stocks higher in
a truncated final trading session before the Christmas break.
The UK equity market closes at 1230 GMT on Friday for the
Christmas break and re-opens on Dec 28.
London's blue chip index rose 33.33 points, or 0.6
percent to 5,490.30 by 0841 GMT, extending the previous
session's 1.3 percent rise, albeit in wafer thin volumes.
"Santa Claus has finally come to town and is spreading some
Christmas cheer among investors," Jimmy Yates, head of equities
at CMC Markets, said.
The belated rally means the FTSE 100 is now nursing only a
minor loss -- at its lowest the index was down 3.2 percent in
December -- in a month usually reserved for unabashed buying
from investors.
"It's remarkable that the index has managed to nearly
break-even given the concerns surrounding the global economy,
but that's testament to stocks' valuations and returns offered
on equities compared to other asset classes such as gilts and
forex," CMC's Yates said.
FTSE 100 stocks currently trade on a price to earnings of
9.87, compared to an historical average of around 14, and
dividend yield of 4.17 percent, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
That compares favourably to the Bank of England's base rate
of 0.5 percent and UK 10-year government bonds which yield
around 2.05 percent.
Traders said bullish jobs and consumer data from the United
States on Thursday has helped boost investor sentiment enough to
keep the FTSE above the key 50-day moving average of around
5,450.
Technical analysts said with volumes likely to remain thin
in between Christmas and the index closing above 5,450 on
Thursday, there remained a chance the FTSE 100 could attack
5,590 before the year-end, a level which the index attacked but
fell away from earlier in the month.
With risk appetite back on for the time being among
investors, intergrated oils and miners
were among the top performers, supported by higher commodity
prices.
Oil giant BP gained 1.9 percent and miner Antofagasta
added 1.1 percent.
Financials continued to climb higher following a fresh
injection of cash from the European Central Bank earlier in the
week, with Barclays up 1.1 percent.
There was an element of caution though among investors keen
not to get too carried with recent gains, highlighted by plenty
of defensive stocks littering the risers list.
Utilities National Grid, Centrica and SSE
gained up to 2.0 percent, while drugmaker AstraZeneca
added 0.3 percent.