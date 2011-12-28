* FTSE up 0.6 percent
* Defensive gains set to continue into 2012
* Evraz down as earthquake forces suspension of some ops
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 28 Britain's FTSE 100 rose on
Wednesday in thin holiday trade, as gains in defensives outpaced
waning riskier mining stocks as the index edged towards key
resistance levels.
London's blue chip index was up 34.95 points, or 0.6
percent, at 5,547.65 by 1207 GMT, extending the pre-Christmas
rally which has seen the blue chip index turn marginally
positive for December, although trade was thin at just 17
percent of the FTSE 100's average 90-day volume.
Traders said there was little to prevent the UK's benchmark
index nearing early December highs of around 5,590 but beyond
that uncertainty prevailed from a technical standpoint.
"The immediate outlook remains mixed. On the upside strong
resistance is seen near the upper bollinger band and the 200-day
moving average at the 5,616 level," said Atif Latif, a director
at Guardian Stockbrokers.
"A clear break above 5,616 is required for the index to come
out of the consolidation zone. Above 5,616, resistances are at
5,690 and 5,745 levels."
The broader global economic outlook -- large debts, low
growth -- remains a concern for investors and a key
psychological hurdle preventing UK equities from breaking out of
their current range, and those worries are set to peg back the
FTSE 100 next year.
Angus Campbell, head of sales at Capital Spreads, who sees
the FTSE 100 grinding up to 5,800 by end-2012, said: "With so
much continued uncertainty investors will probably be spending
most of 2012 walking a tightrope. As a result tentative
investors will probably want to think about conserving capital
as well as the potential for a little bit of upside."
"This means defensive stocks have to be considered as part
of any equity portfolio," he said, adding Centrica was
his top pick.
It was the defensives -- which have largely outperformed the
FTSE 100's 6 percent fall in 2012 -- which led the index higher
on Wednesday.
British American Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco
were up 2 and 1.6 percent, respectively. Drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline was up 0.9 percent, while Vodafone
, liked for its dividend, was 0.7 percent higher.
The world's No.3 retailer Tesco was a big blue chip
gainer, up 2.5 percent on hopes sales figures would show a
pre-Christmas spending boost on the high street.
And traders said the prospect of better ad revenues on the
back of decent TV audience figures for its top-rated Christmas
shows helped lift ITV 2.9 percent.
Banks gained although it was the two defensively perceived
Asia-focused lenders HSBC and Standard Chartered
, up 0.6 and 1.7 percent respectively, which bumped up
the sector.
OILS HIGHER
Integrated oils gained as crude prices
held above $109 a barrel after rallying for six straight
sessions.
Crude prices were supported by a threat from Iran to halt
oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz if foreign sanctions
were imposed on its crude exports over its nuclear ambitions.
Miners lagged the broader index gains as copper
prices dropped, snapping four days of gains on concern
demand may wane after a report said U.S. single-family home
prices fell slightly more than expected in October.
A bigger-than-expected slump in Japan's November factory
output after Europe's debt crisis and flooding in Thailand hit
major manufacturers also hurt copper prices.
Evraz, Russia's largest steelmaker, fell around 4
percent, hit by news that an earthquake has forced the
suspension of coal mining operations in Siberia's Kuzbass
region.
International Airlines Group shed 1.6 percent ahead
of a strike by Iberia pilots, which is still planned to go ahead
tomorrow after talks on Tuesday failed to avert the industrial
action.
Luxury goods group Burberry was the only blue chip
trading ex-dividend on the final Wednesday of 2011, clipping
0.12 points off the index.