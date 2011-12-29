* FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent
* Oils, miners recover after recent falls
* Banks cautious as Italy bond auction eyed
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Dec 29 A rally by commodity issues
helped haul Britain's top share index modestly higher on
Thursday, the final full trading session of 2011, with volume
extremely thin as investors mainly squared positions ahead of
the year end.
Uunderlying sentiment was cautious ahead of a key euro zone
debt auction, with Italy planning to sell up to 8.5 billion
euros ($11 billion) of bonds including new tranches of its
three-year and 10-year benchmarks -- its first long-term debt
sale since the ECB's three-year funding operation last
week.
"Eyes rest firmly on Europe as traders wait for the bond
auction in Italy ... with yields creeping up, a bad take-up
could be all the market needs to retreat for cover," said Mic
Mills, head of electronic dealing at ETX Capital.
Banks were lower as the sector awaited the
Italian debt auction, another pointer to the path for the euro
zone debt crisis, with Barclays off 0.3 percent and
global heavyweight HSBC down 0.1 percent.
However part-state-owned lenders Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds Banking Group managed to rally,
adding 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
By 0851 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 1.04 points
or 0.1 percent at 5,508.44, having closed 0.1 percent lower on
Wednesday, with volumes again very thin at less than 3 percent
of the 90-day daily average.
Market heavyweight Vodafone provided the biggest
support to the blue chip index, firming 1.0 percent.
BLUE CHIP FALLERS
Integrated oils also found support, with BG
Group ahead 0.2 percent, as Brent crude ticked
higher after posting a loss of nearly $2 on Wednesday.
And specialty metals & miners rallied as well,
with BHP Billiton up 0.7 percent, although copper
prices fell for a second straight session, weighed by a
firmer dollar.
Russian steelmaker Evraz, however, was weak again,
down 1.5 percent, having been unsettled on Wednesday by news
that an earthquake had forced the suspension of coal mining
operations in Siberia's Kuzbass region.
Among other blue chip fallers, retailers retreated as
investors fretted about the strength of pre- and post-Christmas
sales, with Marks & Spencer down 0.9 percent and
Kingfisher off 0.4 percent.
Capital Spread's head of sales Angus Campbell was bearish on
Kingfisher in a 2012 preview note on Wednesday.
"Kingfisher could find 2012 a difficult year with its
exposure to the continent and reliance on the housing market,"
Campbell said.
No important British economic data will be released on
Thursday, so investor attention will be focused across the
Atlantic on the latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, due at 1330
GMT, November U.S. pending home sales at 1500 GMT and the
December Kansas City Fed survey at 1600 GMT.