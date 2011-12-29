* FTSE up 0.2 pct in light trade
By David Brett
LONDON Dec 29 Britain's top share index
inched higher by midday on Thursday, driven by gains in
integrated oils which were supported by firm crude prices,
although worries over the broader economy persisted after the
most recent Italian bond auction.
London's blue chips rose 8.01 points, or 0.2 percent
to 5,515.41 by 1153 GMT, in thin trade at just 14 percent of its
average 90-day volume.
Integrated oils rose, propped up by oil prices,
with Royal Dutch Shell up around 1 percent.
Brent crude steadied above $107 a barrel, still
showing the impact of Iran's threat to block flows through the
Straits of Hormuz, a vital trade route.
Integrated oils have outshone other cyclicals such as banks
and miners in 2011, with the sector
supported by the resilient oil price and its defensive
characteristics in the face of global economic worries.
"What we typically find in recessions is that at a certain
point (the oil and gas sector) takes very defensive
characteristics in terms of cash flow, dividend and visibility
and that's what we're really seeing now," said Gary Baker,
managing director and head of European equity strategy, BofA
Merrill Lynch.
Specialty metals and miners rallied after falls
on Wednesday, with BHP Billiton up 1.1 percent.
Russian steelmaker Evraz missed out for a second
day and continued its choppy start to life on the FTSE 100,
after an earthquake on Wednesday had forced the suspension of
some of coal mining operations.
UK outsourcer Serco fell 0.7 percent after
announcing the purchase of Abu Dhabi state investment vehicle
Mubadala's JBI Property Services unit for an undisclosed amount.
FUNDING SQUEEZE
Concerns remain over banks' willingness to lend -- a key
component in countries generating the growth needed to reduce
the debt piles that is threatening to drive parts of the economy
into recession.
Despite coordinated intervention from central banks, lenders
continue to hoard cash -- they deposited a record 452 billion
euros with the ECB's overnight facility on Tuesday rather than
lend to each other -- reinforcing investors fears over the
potential for a credit crisis akin to that of 2008.
As banks choose to conserve cash rather than lend, bond
yields in deeply indebted euro zone countries such as Spain and
Italy remain dangerously high.
Italian bond yields fell from recent record highs at auction
on Thursday, but cautious investors still demanded a near 7
percent yield to buy 10-year paper, a level seen unsustainable
over time for the euro zone's third-largest economy.
David Miller, partner at Cheviot Asset Management which has
assets of 3.5 billion pounds, said while other euro area bonds
have been savaged in 2011, the gilt market has shown Britain to
be a beacon of sanity in Europe.
"We have a stable government with a plan to reduce the
deficit, an empowered central bank, and a floating currency.
This is not a bad combination for surviving difficult times," he
said.
Equities continue to look good value, despite the economic
turmoil, compared to other asset classes, with the FTSE 100
trading on price to earnings ratio of around 10 times, compared
to an historical average of about 14 times, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The main UK index has an average dividend yield of around
4.1 percent, compared to a yield on a 10-year gilt of 1.982
percent and Bank of England interest rates at 0.5 percent.