* FTSE up 1.1 percent
* Integrated oils rise as crude hovers near $107 a barrel
* Defensives up as global recovery doubts persist.
By David Brett
LONDON, Dec 29 Integrated oils pushed
Britain's top shares higher on Thursday, boosted by robust crude
prices, in thin volumes on the last full trading day of the year
for the UK's benchmark index.
The UK equity market closes at 1230 GMT on Friday and
reopens on Tuesday Jan. 3.
London's blue chips closed up 59.37 points, or 1.1
percent, at 5,566.77 in volumes just 36 percent of the 90-day
average and supported by a rebound on Wall Street as the UK
market ended the day.
U.S. stocks rose after data showed trends in employment -- a
key component of the economic recovery -- pointed to improving
conditions in the labour market.
"Investors had been a little bit tentative ahead of the U.S.
open given yesterday's fall away from key technical levels (S&P
200-day MA at 1,260), but a firmer open provided a boost for
those UK investors willing to do any trading," Jimmy Yates, head
of equities at CMC Markets, said.
"From a technical point of view, the 5,600 (early December
highs) on the FTSE 100 remains the year-end target for the
bulls. The index looks to have cleared the short-term resistance
at around 5,550."
Integrated oils were the main driving force
behind the session's gains, supported by firm oil prices, with
Royal Dutch Shell up around 1.9 percent.
Brent crude held near $107 a barrel, still showing
the impact of Iran's threat to block flows through the Straits
of Hormuz, a vital trade route.
Integrated oils have outshone other cyclicals such as banks
and miners in 2011, with the sector
supported by the resilient oil price and its defensive
characteristics in the face of global economic worries.
"What we typically find in recessions is that at a certain
point (the oil and gas sector) takes very defensive
characteristics in terms of cash flow, dividend and visibility
and that's what we're really seeing now," said Gary Baker,
managing director and head of European equity strategy, BofA
Merrill Lynch.
GLOBAL GROWTH
Key concerns surrounding global economic growth look set to
dominate into 2012. In a recent Thomson Reuters poll CMC Markets
forecast the FTSE 100 would close 2012 at around 5,000.
Worries over the international economic outlok have been
reflected in banks' unwillingness to lend -- a key driver for
those countries seeking the growth needed to reduce the debt
piles which are threatening to bring on recession.
Banks appeared reluctant to get involved in government debt
auctions, as bond yields in deeply indebted euro zone countries
such as Spain and Italy remain dangerously high, with lenders
preferring to reserve cash to protect balance sheets.
Shares in lenders rose, albeit from low levels, with Lloyds
Banking Group up 1.9 percent.
In the face of global economic worries, investors continue
to back defensive stocks, which have largely outperformed the
FTSE 100's 6 percent fall in 2012.
Imperial Tobacco was up 0.5 percent, drugmaker Shire
gained 1.5 percent while heavyweight Vodafone,
liked for its dividend, was 1.4 percent higher.